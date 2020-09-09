Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft

The Xbox Series S and X will be available on monthly payment plans

Plans include Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and start at $24.99 per month.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
54m ago
Xbox Series X
Microsoft

This morning, Microsoft announced that the Xbox Series X will officially arrive November 10th, with pre-orders beginning September 22nd. If you’re not ready to shell out $499 for new gaming hardware, you may be happy to learn that Microsoft will offer both the Xbox Series S and X for a monthly fee.

For $24.99 per month for 24 months, you can get the Xbox Series S and Game Pass Ultimate. For an additional $10 per month ($34.99) you can get the Xbox Series X and Game Pass Ultimate. Given that an Xbox Live and Game Pass subscription is already $15 per month, you can effectively pay as little as $10 more for next-gen hardware, or an additional $20 per month if you want the Series X.

The Game Pass Ultimate subscription gives you access to a rolling library of over 200 titles, including Xbox exclusives like Halo and Forza on the day they’re released. It includes all of the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, and the fact that Microsoft is adding EA Play to Xbox Game Pass makes the subscription even more appealing.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has offered two-year financing for its hardware. In 2018, it bundled the Xbox One S, Game Pass and Live Gold for $22 per month for 24 months. In a world where you can get subscriptions for everything, this approach makes sense.

