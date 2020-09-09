The Xbox Series S and X will be available on monthly payment plans

This morning, Microsoft announced that the Xbox Series X will officially arrive November 10th, with pre-orders beginning September 22nd. If you’re not ready to shell out $499 for new gaming hardware, you may be happy to learn that Microsoft will offer both the Xbox Series S and X for a monthly fee.

For $24.99 per month for 24 months, you can get the Xbox Series S and Game Pass Ultimate. For an additional $10 per month ($34.99) you can get the Xbox Series X and Game Pass Ultimate. Given that an Xbox Live and Game Pass subscription is already $15 per month, you can effectively pay as little as $10 more for next-gen hardware, or an additional $20 per month if you want the Series X.