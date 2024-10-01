Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Prime Day deals include an Echo Pop bundle with a smart light bulb for only $18
This is a massive discount of more than 70 percent.
Amazon Prime Day is getting really close now and the deals spigot has been turned on. Case in point? There’s an Echo Pop bundle that includes a TP-Link Tapo smart light bulb for just $18. This is a discount of more than 70 percent.
The Echo Pop is Amazon’s latest entry-level device in the smart speaker category. It typically costs $40 on its own, adding more luster to today’s sale. The semi-spherical speaker is a great fit for small spaces, like dorm rooms and bedrooms. The Echo Pop includes Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor for on-device machine learning tasks which, of course, allows full access to Alexa.
The speaker also pairs with Eero mesh routers to extend a home network’s range by “up to 1,000 square feet.” This is a decent smart speaker for beginners, with one caveat. The Echo Dot is available in multiple colors, and some are quite fetching, but this deal is only for the standard black/charcoal model.
Of course, this bundle also includes a Tapo smart light bulb. This is another entry-level device, though it’s not exactly bare-bones. The bulb can display 16 million different colors, which makes for unique lighting effects. Once connected, users can ask Alexa to dim the lights, raise the lights or change colors.
A single light bulb doesn’t make for a smart home, per se, but this will allow consumers to experiment with some adjacent features. It’s also a good way to gauge how much energy will be saved by going with smart appliances, as Tapo bulbs use around 60 percent less power when compared to standard bulbs.
