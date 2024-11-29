Samsung Frame TVs are still up to 40 percent off and down to Black Friday prices

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Black Friday TV deals are still around, and there are some steep discounts on Samsung's Frame smart TV that you can snag right now. Amazon has the 55-inch Frame TV for $898, and Samsung is matching that price as well. Woot has the same size for slightly less, coming in at $878, but note that we typically see Woot deals like this sell out more quickly than those on Amazon or Samsung direct. The 2024 Frame is ideal if you want your TV to fade into the background and look like framed art when you're not watching anything.

The TV is slim and can be mounted to the wall to make it look like a real piece of framed art. It comes with a Connect Box into which you can plug devices like your cable box and games console so that you only need to hook up a single cable to the TV itself. The idea is to reduce clutter and make it even easier to disguise The Frame when it's not in use. You can further personalize the TV with various bezels and such.

Samsung Samsung The Frame TB (55-inch, 2024) Samsung's The Frame is a good TV option for people who don't want a black mirror looming over their room when it's not in use. The 2024 models are 40 percent off for Black Friday. See at Amazon

Through the Samsung Art Store, you can choose from more than 2,500 artworks to display on The Frame when you're not watching it. The selection includes works from renowned museums and artists such as The Met, the Museum of Modern Art, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Salvador Dali. Some are free to use but many are locked behind a subscription. Meanwhile, the TV has a glare-free matte screen to make it appear as though the art is printed.

The latest Frame lineup includes a motion sensor to activate the artwork when you enter a room, as well as a brightness sensor that helps adjust the TV's brightness automatically. In addition, you'll get access to many of the same features as other Samsung TVs, such as the free Samsung TV Plus, a streaming service with hundreds of ad-supported channels and many on-demand shows and movies. There's also the Gaming Hub, which includes access to game streaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA's GeForce Now.

This is just one of a host of Black Friday deals on TVs, including other Samsung models. A 65-inch TCL QM8 QLED TV can be yours for $998, which is $502 off the regular price. The 55-inch Sony Bravia 7 QLED is $402 off at $1,298. We've also highlighted Hisense and LG models in our round-up, along with deals on streaming devices and services.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.