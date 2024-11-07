NVIDIA will add a monthly playtime cap to GeForce Now starting next year

Some big changes are coming to NVIDIA’s GeForce Now streaming service. In a blog post published Thursday, the company said it would introduce a monthly playtime allowance. Starting January 1st, 2025, new GeForce Now subscribers will be able to play for up to 100 hours every month before they’ll need to pay for additional playtime. Provided they signed up for the service before December 31, 2024, existing customers won’t see their usage capped until the start of 2026.

NVIDIA is also renaming GeForce Now’s Priority tier. As of today, the new Performance membership offers 1440p streaming, up from 1080p previously, with support for ultrawide resolutions and the ability for users to carry over their graphical settings between sessions. If you’re already paying for the Priority service, you’ll be automatically moved over to the Performance tier. Pricing remains at $10 per month.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA told The Verge the new playtime cap will allow it to avoid raising the price of GeForce Now for “the foreseeable future.” Additionally, the company says 100 hours of monthly usage should “comfortably” accommodate 94 percent of its customers, who typically use the service less. Subscribers can also carry up to 15 hours of unused playtime over to the next month. People who hit the limit and want to continue playing can pay to get an additional 15 hours of access. Performance members will need to shell out $3 for that upgrade, while NVIDIA will charge Ultimate subscribers, who can play games at 4K and 120 frames per second, $6 for the privilege.

If you want to try GeForce Now, NVIDIA is currently offering a 25 percent discount on Performance and Ultimate day passes. Once again, if you decide to subscribe before the end of the year, your playtime won’t be limited until the start of 2026.

