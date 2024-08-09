Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Save $150 on our favorite Ooni pizza oven, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals
Get discounts on gear from Apple, iRobot, Bose and more.
As we did last Friday and the Friday before that (and shall continue to do until the internet turns itself off), we have rounded up the best deals we spotted this week and put them in one convenient location. These are the tech gadgets we have used, reviewed and recommend that happen to be seeing worthwhile discounts at the moment. This week, a bunch of Apple gear went on sale, some of it new, some of it older, such as the 2024 MacBook Air with the M3 chip for $250 off and the 2021 9th generation iPad for $100 under MSRP. Two of our favorite outdoor pizza ovens, the Frya 12 and the Karu 16, are on sale at Ooni and there's a special Engadget code that'll get you a deal on Roombas at Wellbots. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.
Ooni Fyra 12 Pizza Oven$249$349Save $100
iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ Robot Vacuum and Mop$980$1,400Save $420 with code
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip$850$1,099Save $249
Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC$240$300Save $60
Google Pixel 8a (128GB)$399$499Save $100
Bose SoundLink Flex$99$149Save $50
Apple iPad mini (6th generation)$380$499Save $119
8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard$60$100Save $40
Apple Watch Ultra 2$700$799Save $99
Alo Moves lifetime subscription$99$130Save $31
Apple M3 MacBook Pro (14-inch)$1,299$1,599Save $300
Apple iPad (9th generation, 64GB)$224$329Save $105
Baseus Magnetic 30W$29$46Save $17 with coupon
Two of Ooni's most popular pizza ovens are on sale right now, directly from Ooni. The Fyra 12 wood pellet oven is down to $249 from $350, and the multi-fuel Karu 16 oven is $649 instead of $799. These aren't record low prices, but they're close.
The Fyra 12 is our favorite compact outdoor oven in our guide to the best pizza ovens. The 22-pound cooker doesn't take up a ton of space when not in use and the wood pellet fuel source is easier to regulate than wood chunks.
We found it did a great job with high-heat bakes, firing up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit. Just keep in mind that a 12-inch pie is the maximum size it can handle.
The Karu 16 is actually our pick for the best oven overall in the same guide, but it's significantly more expensive. It's the biggest multi-fuel model Ooni makes and can cook using wood, charcoal or gas — but you'll need to pick up the gas burners separately ($119).
A couple of our favorite Roomba robot vacuums are on sale right now at Wellbots when you use a few promo codes. The biggest discount is for the Combo j9+, which we called the "ideal robot vacuum and mop" in our review and named the best combo unit in our guide to the best robot vacs. One of the few sub-optimal things about it is the $1,400 price tag. But with the code ENGT420, it's a slightly more palatable $980.
It has great obstacle avoidance, does a good job with basic mopping (but is not as adept at cleaning sticky messes). The vac empties both liquid and solid debris into its charging base, which can go a month before needing to be manually emptied of water and can hold up to two months of dust and dirt.
Also on sale is the original Roomba j9+, without the mop. It's down to $580 instead of $900 when you enter the code “ENGT320” at checkout. The mop/vac Roomba Combo j7+ is on sale for $680 instead of $1,000 with the code “ENGT320” at checkout. This is the predecessor to the Combo j9+ and our former favorite.
Right now, the 13-inch 2024 MacBook Air with the M3 chip is down to an all-time low price of $850, instead of $1099. The 15-inch model is also on sale, currently $1,050 from $1,299. Those are 23 and 19 percent discounts, respectively.
The Air is our recommendation for the best MacBook overall and we gave it a 90 in our review. The sale price applies to the base model, which has an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of memory. Apple claims you'll get up to 18 hours of battery life, and that jives with what we experienced.
We also appreciate the solid sound quality from the quad-speaker array, fast performance that's plenty capable for both entertainment and productivity, and the premium build quality.
Our biggest gripe with Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100AC was that retails for $300. But, as we point out in our buying guide to laptop power banks, you get a lot for the money — particularly now that it's on sale for $240 at both Amazon and directly from Goal Zero
There’s a wireless charging pad, three USB-C ports (though one is input only), plus a couple of USB-A ports, an AC port and an 8mm port that can pair up with a Goal Zero solar panel or 12V adapter cable to recharge from your car.
In testing it, we liked the rugged design that seemed ideal for outdoor office settings, as well as the accurate on-device readout that tells you how much power you're drawing and how much is left.
Goal Zero is also offering a 20% discount on all of their power banks from now through August 10th. You can get the smaller Sherpa 100PD for $160 instead of $200 and the waterproof Venture 75 is $96 instead of $120.
As of this writing, the Google Pixel 8a is still $100 off at Amazon and Best Buy. That brings the 128GB model down to $399 and the 256GB version down to $459. Those match the all-time lows.
The Pixel 8a is our pick for a midrange Android phone in our guide to the best smartphones, and it earned a review score of 90 when it came out May. We liked the capable cameras, great display, long battery life and overall value.
Google has already confirmed it'll showcase new Pixel 9 phones at the Made by Google event next week, but historically, the A-series phones come out months after the new standard phones. That means the Pixel 8a will likely still be the most recent of its kind after the event.
The Bose SoundLink Flex is on sale at B&H Photo for $99. That's a price its hit quite a few times before, but is still a significant $50 discount on one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers.
While it's not a room filler, the speaker offers some bright, dynamic audio and great bass for its size.
Apple replaced both the Air and Pro model iPads during its Let Loose iPad event in May. But the 2021 iPad mini is still the most current small tablet in the brand's lineup. The list price is $499, but right now, the sixth-gen model with 64GB of storage is on sale for $380 and the model with 256GB is on sale for $530 instead of $649, both from Amazon.
We like that you can hold it in one hand, and easily stash it in a bag — or even a big pocket. You can use it as an ereader with Apple Books, the Kindle or Kobo app and its handy for FaceTime calls. We gave it a favorable write up back when it first launched and named it the best pick for one-handed use in our iPad guide.
The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is on sale for $60 at Woot right now, which is $35 cheaper than its been selling for lately, and $40 below its list price. The "Fami" edition is meant to look like Nintendo's old Famicom console. The one that looks like an old NES console is on sale for $70.
It's not on our list of best mechanical keyboards but we recommend it in our retro gaming gift guide. They keyboards are not just a fun bit of nostalgic frippery, they're also well-built accessories. Plus, both come with two giant programmable buttons that are just begging to be smashed.
The big and rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 is down to $600 instead of the full $700 list price. That matches the all-time low as well as the price the watch went for on Prime Day.
The Ultra 2 is geared towards explorers and outdoor athletes with lots of features (like a dive gauge, an SOS siren and an insanely bright screen) that might be pretty superfluous on a watch for indoorsy types.
The 49mm display is the biggest in the Apple Watch lineup and lets you have up to six complications on your watch face and view six metrics simultaneously. It also supports the Double Tap feature and will get a few more tricks once watchOS 11 rolls out this fall.
Now through August 15, you can get a year of access to Alo Moves classes for $99 instead of the usual $129. We recommend the at-home yoga, pilates and fitness app in our guide to the best fitness tech for college students because there's a seemingly endless number of classes to choose from, You can select your classes by style, difficulty, duration or intensity to better fit into your life.
The base model M3 14-inch MacBook has dropped to its lowest price to date. Right now Amazon is selling it for $1,299 — for some shoppers, the deal will show up automatically, others may need to click the on-page $99 coupon to get the full discount.
It has the standard M3 chip with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. On Pro models, we typically recommend opting for a configuration with at least 16GB of RAM, especially if you plan to use your MacBook Pro for more demanding tasks like video and audio editing. Unfortunately, those options make it quite a bit pricier. Right now, the model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is $1,699 — that's a $200 discount but still a hefty price tag.
The M3 MacBook Pro is our pick for the best MacBook for creatives, especially if you're able to swing a higher-memory model. And we gave the MacBook Pro M3 a 90 in our review.
The 9th generation iPad is no longer part of Apple's official lineup, but we still have plenty of good things to say about the machine. Right now the model with 64GB of storage will is $224 at Amazon and $6 more at Target. That's more than $100 off the list price and about $15 more than the lowest price we've ever tracked.
It comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display that looks good while you stream video and browse the web. Even though the chips inside new iPads are pretty insane, performance-wise, the A13 Bionic chip here is plenty capable for everyday productivity and entertainment. Plus it pairs with the first-gen Apple Pencil for drawing and sketching. Just keep in mind that it still sports a Lightning port.
The Baseus Magnetic 30W is down to $29 at Amazon after a discount and a clickable coupon. It's an impressive little external battery pack that not only charges wirelessly, but also has a built-in USB-C cable so you can recharge non-Qi-enabled gear without needing to have a cord on hand.
