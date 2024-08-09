Save $150 on our favorite Ooni pizza oven, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

Two of Ooni's most popular pizza ovens are on sale right now, directly from Ooni. The Fyra 12 wood pellet oven is down to $249 from $350, and the multi-fuel Karu 16 oven is $649 instead of $799. These aren't record low prices, but they're close.

The Fyra 12 is our favorite compact outdoor oven in our guide to the best pizza ovens. The 22-pound cooker doesn't take up a ton of space when not in use and the wood pellet fuel source is easier to regulate than wood chunks.

We found it did a great job with high-heat bakes, firing up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit. Just keep in mind that a 12-inch pie is the maximum size it can handle.

The Karu 16 is actually our pick for the best oven overall in the same guide, but it's significantly more expensive. It's the biggest multi-fuel model Ooni makes and can cook using wood, charcoal or gas — but you'll need to pick up the gas burners separately ($119).