The best smartphones to buy in 2024

You might have an idea of which smartphone you want to buy next. But there are more options than ever before that are solid — plenty of companies are making stellar handsets nowadays, at similar prices, all with comparable feature sets. That said, the choice isn’t always cut-and-dry. If you know you want an iPhone, your decision-making process is a bit easier. If you’re an Android person, you have even more options to choose from and more questions to answer before you spend any money. At Engadget, we review phones regularly and have tested dozens over the years; so far for 2024, our top picks are currently Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and Google's Pixel 9 Pro. Whether you’ve had your eye on them, one of Samsung's Galaxy S24 phones or another device, we’re here to help you decide which is the best phone to buy this year.

Android or iOS?

When you're searching for the best smartphone, it becomes clear that each OS has its pros and cons. Apple’s tight-knit ecosystem makes it super easy to share data between iPhones, iPads and Macs or seamlessly hand-off phone calls or music from one device to another. At the same time, you’re effectively locked in, as services like Apple Messages aren’t available on other platforms.

As for Android, there’s a much wider range of handsets from companies like Google, Samsung, Sony and more. However, Android phones don’t enjoy that same length of software support and often have lower trade-in values. In short, there’s no wrong answer. However, you will want to consider how your phone will fit in with the rest of your devices. So unless you’re really fed up with one OS and willing to learn another, it probably doesn’t make a lot of sense to switch from an iPhone to an Android phone (or vice versa) – especially if everyone else in your household is using the same platform.

Cameras

Since your cell phone often pulls double duty as your primary camera, figuring out what kind of photo tools you want is key. Nowadays, practically every mobile phone can take a great picture in bright light. But if you want a long optical zoom, you’ll probably have to upgrade to a more expensive device.

Mid-range phones often only have two rear cameras (a primary wide-angle lens and a secondary ultra-wide camera) and can sometimes struggle in low-light situations. Each phone maker also has various features that might be a better fit for your style, with Apple offering four different color presets on the latest iPhones, while Google’s Pixel 9 Pro comes with neat tools like dedicated long exposure and Action Pan modes.

Will you get mmWave 5G or Wi-Fi 7?

The good news is that in 2024, most phones have at least Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6e and support for some kind of 5G connectivity. However, if you want the fastest wireless speeds possible, it’s going to cost you a little extra. For example, on certain networks, mmWave 5G offers up to gigabit download speeds, less latency and better bandwidth. But mmWave 5G also requires more sophisticated (and pricier) modems, which means support for it is often missing on less expensive devices.

On the bright side, mmWave 5G isn’t as widely available as other versions of 5G, so depending on where you live and what network you’re on, you may not be missing out on much right now if you buy a phone that doesn’t support it. It’s a similar situation for Wi-Fi 7, which is available on some high-end handsets like the Galaxy S24, but harder to find on cheaper devices. Wi-Fi 7 also requires you to have a compatible router, so unless you know you need it or have a specific use case in mind, the lack of support for mmWave 5G or Wi-Fi 7 shouldn’t be a dealbreaker when looking for a new phone.

Other features to consider

Because not everyone agrees on what makes the best phone, you should think about any other specs that might be extra important for you. Mobile gamers will almost certainly appreciate the 120Hz refresh rates you get on phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 or the Apple iPhone 15 Pro. Alternatively, if long battery life is important, you’ll probably want to go with a larger iPhone or an Android phone with a battery that’s between 4,000 and 5,000 mAh in size. Meanwhile, if you find yourself juggling a lot of devices, it can be really nice to have a phone that supports reverse wireless charging, which on Samsung phones even lets you recharge the company’s Galaxy Watches.

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget 94 100 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Best iOS smartphone Read our full iPhone 15 Pro Max review Screen size: 6.7-inch | Storage capacity: Up to 1TB | SIM support: Dual eSim | Battery Life: About two days The changes to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may seem small when considered on their own, but together they add up to more than the sum of their parts. For the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in particular, the smaller, lighter titanium build means it might be within the realm of consideration for many shoppers for the first time. It’s no longer sharp and hefty like a weapon, but still has one of the longest-lasting batteries on the market. The larger handset also gets a new 5x telephoto camera that helps it catch up to flagships on the Android side, which have had zoom lenses for years. Though Apple doesn’t outclass the competition on photography, it’s certainly closed the gap and you’ll find great cameras on both the Pro and Pro Max. They also have updated portrait effects and editing tools, so photography is improved whether you’re shooting faraway subjects or something just in front of you. Both iPhone 15 Pro models have the new Action Button and USB-C charging, the latter of which will be more meaningful in a couple of years when the world presumably ditches Lightning at last. The Action Button, meanwhile, takes the often unused mute slider and gives you the option of mapping a frequently used shortcut to it, so you can quickly launch the camera, flashlight, voice recorder or magnifier. Having this many ways to configure the Action Button means it’s far more useful to more people than a simple toggle for silencing your phone. This year’s A17 Pro chip not only brings excellent performance, but its six-core GPU also enables console-level gaming and hardware-accelerated ray tracing for realistic lighting effects. Later this year, you can dig into titles like Resident Evil Village and, in early 2024, Assassin’s Creed Mirage on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. You’ll also get a second-generation ultra wideband chip for improved precision object location, and reverse USB charging so you can power up your accessories in a pinch. When you consider all these features as a whole, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are not just a solid upgrade from their predecessors, they’re also among the best phones around. – Cherlynn Low, Deputy Editor Pros Smaller and lighter than previous Pro Maxes

Useful zoom cameras

USB-C is the way of the future

Long-lasting battery

Reverse charging via USB-C Cons Action button is hard to reach on the larger handset

Google 94 100 Google Pixel 9 Pro Best Android smartphone Read our full Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL review (Pixel 9 Pro) Screen size: 6.3-inch | Storage capacity: Up to 1TB | SIM support: 1x nano SIM, 1x eSim | Battery Life: 24+ hours Finally, a smaller Pixel Pro. Google's Pixel series has long been one of the best Android phones around, with the Pro model being the superior version. But it was always a little too big and too cumbersome for those of us who have smaller hands or want our phones to fit in our pockets. Cue the Pixel 9 Pro, which is the littler version of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Instead of a relatively large 6.8-inch screen like that on its bigger sibling, the standard Pro has a 6.3-inch display that is easy to maneuver. No more worrying about dropping your Pixel Pro just because you fumbled while trying to reach the top of the screen! Better yet, with the Pixel 9 Pro, Google hasn't sacrificed any key feature to get to the smaller size, meaning you'll find the same camera setup and performance in both handsets. The only real differences are the screen size, battery and charging speeds, as the non-XL model recharges at a slightly slower rate. But the Pixel 9 Pro is also much longer-lasting than the XL, notching almost 25 hours on our battery test. Those distinctions aside, the Pixel 9 Pro lineup is our favorite Android phone because of its top-notch camera performance, intriguing AI features and a general grown-up vibe. While previous Pixel flagships had a colorful, blocky design that felt fresh, this year's devices feel solid and refined. And, dare we say it, almost like iPhones. Without the camera bars, they would be pretty hard to tell apart from Apple's phones. Possibly because it's grown up so much over the years, but the Pixel phones now cost the same as iPhones. The Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro both start at $999, and though some of us have come to think of Google's handsets as the more competitively priced option, this year's model might be good enough to justify a premium price. If you still want something from the Pixel 9 family but don't want to pay $1,000, the base Pixel 9 is still a solid handset for most people. But as it stands, the Pixel 9 Pro is the best Android handset money can buy. — C.L. Pros Great camera features and improved telephoto camera

A year of Gemini Advanced for free

Incredible battery life

A beautiful, bright screen that’s easy to use outdoors

Tensor G4 runs cooler than its predecessor Cons Slower charging speeds than the XL

David Imel for Engadget 90 100 Apple iPhone 13 Best midrange iPhone Read our full iPhone 13 review Screen size: 6.1-inch | Storage capacity: Up to 512GB | SIM support: 1x nano SIM, Dual eSim | Battery Life: Up to 13 hours Our previous pick here was the $429 iPhone SE, but spend the extra $170 on the iPhone 13 and you get some significant upgrades. Most notable is a far less dated design, with flat sides, Face ID and an edge-to-edge display. The 6.1-inch OLED panel is much larger than the SE’s 4.7-inch LCD screen, yet the device as a whole is just 0.33 inches taller and only marginally thicker. That display is better in every way — brighter, sharper, more vivid and more durable to boot. The iPhone 13 also supports MagSafe, unlike the SE, plus it starts with twice as much storage at 128GB. Instead of the SE’s single-camera setup, the 13 has a superior dual-camera system with a dedicated ultra-wide lens. Around the front, there’s a sharper selfie camera that supports 4K video. Battery life is longer, too. — Jeff Dunn, Senior Reporter, Buying Advice Pros Modern design

Camera performance is still perfectly solid for most

Ditto for processor, display and battery life Cons Two generations old

Lightning port

60Hz refresh rate

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget 90 100 Google Pixel 8a Best midrange Android phone Read our full Google Pixel 8a review Screen size: 6.1-inch | Storage capacity: Up to 256GB | SIM support: 1x nano SIM, 1x eSim | Battery Life: Close to 20.5 hours Google’s A-series Pixels have long been some of the best midrange phones on the market. But now with the addition of a Tensor G3 chip, the Pixel 8a supports the same powerful and versatile AI functions you get on Google’s flagship phones along with excellent cameras, a gorgeous 120Hz OLED display and great battery life. The device also comes with creature comforts like IP67 dust and water resistance and convenient (but slow) 7.5-watt Qi wireless charging. But most importantly, starting at $499, it might be one of the best deals on the market. — S.R. Pros Colorful 120Hz OLED display

Strong battery life

Excellent cameras

Great value Cons Slow wireless charging

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget 86 100 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Best foldable phone for multitasking Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review Screen size: 7.6-inch (main) 6.3-inch (folded) | Storage capacity: Up to 1TB | SIM support: 1x nano SIM, 1x eSim | Battery life: Up to 23 hours While we would have liked to see some more drastic design changes, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 remains one of the most versatile and well-rounded examples of a big, premium foldable phone. Its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip delivers strong performance and improved energy efficiency while its Enhanced Armor Aluminum chassis is noticeably lighter than before (and a bit more durable too). There’s also a new ultra-wide angle camera sensor and a boatload of AI-powered features scattered throughout the phone. Plus, the Z Fold 6 remains one of the few foldables with native stylus support, though you’ll need to pay extra for one of Samsung’s S Pens. Perhaps the biggest downside is that Samsung’s latest flagship now costs $100 more than its predecessor. — S.R. Pros Super bright and colorful display

Even lighter chassis

Great battery life

Native stylus support Cons Even more expensive than before

Same main camera as the previous two Z Folds

S Pen not included

Photo by Mat Smith / Engadget 86 100 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Best foldable for selfies Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review Screen size: 6.7-inch (main) 3.4-inch (front) | Storage capacity: Up to 1TB | SIM support: 1x nano SIM, 1x eSim | Battery life: Up to 23 hours Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 has an upgraded camera and a larger battery than its predecessor. Those two specs alone make the latest Galaxy flip-phone a more tempting option, in the face of rival flagship phones. The leap from a 12-megapixel to 50MP camera means you can choose to capture more detail, or crop in for, effectively, a digital zoom. The front screen has plenty of space for framing your selfie shots, and a new Auto-Zoom feature means it can even frame unsupervised group shots for you. Photography is augmented by Samsung’s improved AI photo editing tools, which is much easier to use. The Z Flip 6 now has a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, so it’s just as powerful as the S24 Ultra and Z Fold 6. Unfold the main screen and you’ll find one that’s brighter than ever (up to 2,600 nits). Samsung says this is its brightest foldable display yet, making it easier to use and read outdoors. The design hasn’t changed much and a focus on new AI software and tricks comes at the cost of limited cover screen utility, but it’s still as pocketable as ever and is still the most mainstream foldable yet. — Mat Smith, Editor, UK Bureau Chief, Newsletter Pros Better cameras

Longer battery life

Fun generative AI tricks Cons More expensive than its predecessor

Design is almost identical to last year

Limited front-screen utility

Other smartphones we've tested

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

For its latest super-premium phone, Samsung gave the S24 Ultra a more durable titanium frame, faster performance thanks to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a much longer battery life. The company also tweaked its longest telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom so it's more usable in a wider range of situations. But the biggest upgrade is a new full suite of AI tools, which includes the ability to proofread texts, edit images and transcribe recordings. And when you tack on the best display available on a phone today and a built-in stylus, you have a very compelling flagship handset. Unfortunately, starting at $1,300, the S24 Ultra is a bit too expensive to recommend to anyone without deep pockets.

OnePlus 12

While the OnePlus 12 wasn’t able to unseat the latest Pixel, it’s worth mentioning because it offers powerful specs for the money. It features a speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a big and bright 6.8-inch, 120Hz OLED screen and the best battery life we’ve seen on any phone to date. OnePlus also brought back support for wireless charging for the first time in several generations, along with a good (but not great) IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. And even though its huge camera module looks a bit ungainly, its photos are surprisingly sharp. But the best thing is that, with a starting price of $800, the OnePlus 12 costs $200 less than its biggest competitors.

FAQs

How do I know which smartphone is the best for me?

While choosing the best smartphone can be challenging, it mostly comes down to how you plan on using the device. All of the best phones available now get the basics right — you’ll be able to make calls, text and access the internet without many hiccups. If your smartphone is your most used gadget, you may want to consider paying for a device on the higher end of the price spectrum. That will get you better overall performance, higher-quality cameras and a phone that will last for many years. If you don’t use your phone for everything, you may be able to compromise on performance and extra perks and spend less on a still-capable handset.

How much is a smartphone?

Smartphones range in price from $300 to over $1,500. The best budget phones available now will usually compromise on overall performance, design, camera prowess and extra features to keep costs down. On the flip side, the most expensive phones will have powerful processors, triple-camera arrays and even flip or fold designs. Most people will find a phone that fits their needs somewhere in the middle of that wide price range — we’ve found that most of the best smartphones available right now cost between $500 and $1,000.

What can you do on a smartphone?

Smartphones are essentially small, portable computers that let you do things like check email, browse social media, follow map directions, make contactless payments and more. This is all on top of the basics like making phone calls and texting, which we’ve come to expect in all modern cell phones. Smartphones have also mostly replaced compact cameras thanks to their high-quality, built-in shooters, and the fact that most smartphones today as just as portable, if not more so, as compact cameras.

How long do smartphones last?

Smartphones can last years and people are holding on to their phones longer now than ever before. Software updates and battery life are two of the biggest factors that can affect phone longevity. Apple promises five years worth of software updates for its latest iPhones, and Google promises the same for its Pixel phones. Samsung phones will get four years worth of Android updates from the time they launch. As for charging speeds and battery life, your phone can deteriorate over time as you use and recharge your phone on a regular basis.

