Save big at Udemy: New customers get up to 80 percent off tech courses for a limited time

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Udemy

There's a growing trend towards online courses for enhancing skills and beefing up resumes. Once you decide to take the leap, it's time to find out where to look for classes. Udemy is one of the best resources around, relied on by companies like Samsung, P&G, and Cisco, and there's a deal right now that welcomes new customers with open arms: get a whopping 80 percent off some of the top courses with your first bookings — as little as $15 per course, in some cases.

These courses cover all types of content, from high-tech areas like ChatGPT and AI, to more generalized business guidance for everything from public speaking to how to create great PowerPoint presentations. There's something for every type of job and skill level, with the ability to follow along at your own pace, in your own time, when it's most convenient for you.

Udemy

Udemy

Courses start at $15 Special offer: Courses start at $15 for new customers See at Udemy

AI is perhaps the biggest tech buzzword in 2025, thanks to brands like ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Midjourney changing the landscape at what often feels like the speed of light. If you're looking for a course that can get you up to speed on all of them, check out ChatGPT & Midjourney & Gemini: Digital Marketing Assistants, a course for digital marketers designed to help you learn how to use these tools to enhance your marketing activities. The top-rated course, which has a 4.4-star rating and has been taken by more than 45,000 online students, is down from its regular price of $85 to just $23, saving you nearly $62 or about 73 percent off the purchase price.

The course, which is offered to employees of companies like Nasdaq and Eventbrite, consists of 8.5 hours of on-demand video through 137 lectures in 16 seconds. Start with learning how to recognize the benefits of ChatGPT and dive all the way into applying it to things like content generation and e-mail marketing. "If you can only take one course on ChatGPT marketing in this catalog," writes one happy reviewer, "this is the one I would recommend."

With pricing for the course Introduction to Cloud Computing on AWS for Beginners [2025] down from $110 to just $20 — the cost of one take-out lunch — you'll want to rush to your computer to hit "sign up" ASAP. This newly updated course, which has been taken by 200,000+ individuals and has a solid 4.6-star rating, gives you all the basics you need to master the fundamentals of Amazon Web Services (AWS). You'll spend a total of nine and-a-half hours going through the 12 sections and 97 total lectures that start with the most basic background: What is cloud computing and AWS? By the end, you'll feel like an expert and be ready to hop aboard.

With no prior experience necessary, this is a great course for gifting someone you think would benefit from it or starting from scratch yourself. One reviewer says that even the background stuff he already knew about "taught me a few things. The instructor is clear and the course content is effectively organized."

Soft skills are important too, and you can help grow yours with a course like The Art of Communications — Become a Master Communicator. Even the smartest, most charismatic individuals have trouble with public speaking. They may have all the right things to say but don't quite know how to present them in an engaging manner. That's where a course like this one comes in, which is down from $90 to a measly $20 right now, 78 percent off the regular price.

The massively popular course, which has been taken by more than 37,000 students and has a 4.6-star rating, is designed to help you improve your communications skills. It's relatively short with just three hours of on-demand video, two articles and a downloadable resource you can use for reference. Learn about everything from the all-important handshake to non-verbal communications and even emotional intelligence along with how to speak more effectively in public and social situations. While this course is shorter than you might get with others, one happy reviewer appreciates this. "It was not drawn out and over-delivered," they say, "and it contained some great information."

How first-time users can activate this offer

Whether you find one of these courses meet your needs or you want to explore others, there are plenty of courses on Udemy for everyone from beginners to experts in their fields. To activate this discount, just make sure you go through this link before choosing your course selections.

Note that this offer applies only to first-time Udemy customers, and you need to checkout within fifteen hours in order to get the discount. This offer is available for a limited time and subject to change without notice.