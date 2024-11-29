Shark's excellent AI Ultra robot vacuum is half off for Cyber Monday

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Robot vacuums can be great helpers around the home, but they're often quite expensive. Thankfully, Cyber Monday deals on these machines have come in clutch, knocking hundreds of dollars off the sticker prices of some of the most high-end machines we've tested. A version of one of our top picks, this Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum, is half off and down to $300. That's just about a record-low price, and this model comes with a self-emptying base so you rarely have to interact with it if you don't want to.

As mentioned, the Shark AI Ultra is one of Engadget's favorite robovacs; in fact, it's the model our reviewer thinks most people should buy. The AI Ultra offers reliable cleaning performance, accurate in-home mapping and an app that makes it easy to get the most out of your new vacuum.

Shark Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum The Shark AI Ultra is one of Engadget's favorite robot vacuums. It pairs excellent cleaning performance with dependable obstacle avoidance features. See at Amazon

Another consideration is the AI Ultra comes with a base station that features a bagless design. In our view, that's one of the primary reasons to buy Shark's robovac over competing models. While some of the AI Ultra's rivals will cost you less upfront, over the lifetime of one of those devices you may end up spending more due to their potential reliance on proprietary garbage bags.

The AI Ultra is also great if you value a vacuum that's quiet. In our testing, Shark's model produced significantly less noise than some of the other robovacs Engadget tested. It also did a commendable job of avoiding cat toys and other obstacles, with an object detection feature that allows the robovac to detect things as small as four inches. As long as you don't need a built-in mop, the Shark AI Ultra is a great purchase, especially at $300 off.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.