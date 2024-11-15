Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Solo Stove’s Black Friday sale discounts fire pit bundles by up to 30 percent
You can save up to $180 on packs that include stands, covers and more.
We are still around two weeks out from the actual Black Friday, but the related deals have begun to snowball. Solo Stove just , with steep savings on fire pit bundles.
The most notable deal here , which is down to $400 from $580. That’s a nice savings of $180. This combo pack includes the well-regarded Bonfire smokeless fire pit and a whole swath of related accessories. The bundle comes with a removable ash plate, a lid, a carry case, a stand and an outdoor shelter, among other items.
This combo pack includes a fire pit and a whole bunch of useful accessories.
Of course, it also includes the Bonfire itself. Solo Stove’s fire pits easily made , and the medium-sized Bonfire is likely the company’s most popular item. It creates a roaring fire, but without all of that throat-closing smoke. The Bonfire is a wood-burning fire pit that gets much hotter than conventional fires, allowing for “uninterrupted enjoyment in the outdoors.”
The sale extends to other fire pit bundles. The is $650 instead of $940 and the budget-friendly Ranger bundle . Amazon is also getting in on the action. Outdoor enthusiasts can pick up the , complete with a removable ash pan and stand, for $196. That’s a discount of over 40 percent.
