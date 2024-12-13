Sonos soundbars and speakers are up to 39 percent off

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If you missed out on picking up Sonos soundbars and/or speakers on sale during Black Friday, here's another chance for you to score good deals on them before the holidays. They're now up to 39 percent off. The Ray soundbar, for one, is getting the full discount. It has dropped to $169, which is $110 off the list price.

The Ray was already the most budget-friendly Sonos soundbar, and that's even more true after this latest temporary price cut. It has a compact design but still packs a punch in terms of sound quality (including good performance on the low end), though of course larger models will deliver more immersive audio. So you might want a louder model if you have a larger living room. The lack of built-in voice control is a bit of a bummer too. But the Sonos Ray is a great entry-level model and we gave it a score of 82 in our review .

Nathan Ingraham for Engadget Sonos Ray $169 $279 The most compact Sonos soundbar is 39 percent off ahead of the holidays. The Sonos Ray can be yours for $169 as part of a broader sale on the company's speakers and soundbars. See at Sonos

Elsewhere, other Sonos models have dropped back down to their Black Friday prices . That includes a $50 discount on the Era 100, bringing that model down to $199 . This is our pick for the best midrange smart speaker and we gave it a score of 88 in our review . The Era 100 sounds great (I have four myself) and you can pair two of them for stereo audio. You can also use a couple as rear surrounds in a home theater setup by pairing them with a Sonos soundbar.

If you have some extra cash to spend and would prefer a model that sounds even better, the Era 300 is worth considering. At $359, it's currently $90 off the list price.

We feel that this speaker delivers excellent audio quality, but the design is a little odd and we found spatial audio performance to be somewhat inconsistent. Still, we gave the Era 300 a score of 80 in our review .

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