Sonos Cyber Monday deals include up to $200 off soundbars and speakers

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Sonos Cyber Monday sales have begun, kicking off one of the few times of the year you can actually save a decent amount on the company's speakers, soundbars and other gear. This time around, you can get up to $200 off, with some of the highlights being $50 off the Sonos Era 100 and $110 off the Sonos Five.

If you're in the market for a soundbar, consider the Sonos Arc. Now that the Arc Ultra is available, Sonos has discounted its previous flagship soundbar by $200 to $699. For something more affordable, the Beam 2 is currently $369, down from $499. Lastly, there's the Era 300. Right now, you can buy the Dolby Atmos-compatible speaker for $359, instead of $449 as usually priced. All of these deals are being matched by Amazon, too.

Sonos Sonos Era 100 $199 $249 The Sonos Era 100 is one of the best midrange smart speakers you can buy right now. It's a great option for those who care about audio quality but still want features like AirPlay 2 support. See at Sonos

More than a few of Sonos' speakers, including the Era 100, have found a spot and stayed on Engadget's list of best smart speakers. If you care about music but still want a speaker with modern features, a Sonos system is the way to go. Not only do the company's speakers sound great, but you also get access to things like AirPlay 2 that make it incredibly easy to play exactly the song you want to listen to in the moment.

You may have seen that Sonos bungled the release of the latest version of its companion app. That's true, but as things stand, the company has done a lot of work in recent months to fix its software. As a daily user, I can safely say the Sonos app is in much better shape now than it was in the spring. Other than the premium price that comes with Sonos products, there's not much they don't do as well or better than the competition. With the discounts the company is offering for Cyber Monday, its speakers come even more highly recommended.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.