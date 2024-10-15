Sonos' $999 Arc Ultra is a bass powerhouse in a (relatively) small package

Sonos must feel its companion app is in good enough shape, because today the company is launching two new products just a couple of months after it delayed them to fix its software. On Tuesday, Sonos announced the Arc Ultra and Sub 4. The former replaces the $899 Arc as the company’s flagship home theater product.

It’s the first Sonos soundbar to include its new Sound Motion technology. The company says the tech allowed it to “drastically” reduce the size of the Arc Ultra’s transducer without sacrificing bass output. In fact, Arc Ultra can produce up to twice as much bass as its predecessor, according to Sonos. In all, the soundbar features 14 drivers, including a set of tweeters on both ends of the device, allowing it to deliver 9.1.4 spatial audio.

Other notable features include a Speech Enhancement tool Sonos says will allow users to decide how clear they want dialogue to sound. On the connectivity front, the soundbar includes an HDMI eARC port, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support. AirPlay 2 connectivity is also included, as is support for optical audio — though the latter requires an adapter. For the first time, Sonos will also make its handy Trueplay tunning feature available to Android users. The Arc Ultra will cost an eye-watering $999 when it arrives on October 29. For now, Sonos will continue to sell the Arc for $899.

As for the Sub 4, Sonos calls it its most advanced subwoofer to date. The Sub 4 features more processing power and additional RAM, as well as a new Wi-Fi radio to offer stronger connectivity. At the same time, Sonos made the device more efficient, with the company claiming an almost 50 percent reduction in idle power consumption. Like the Arc Ultra, the Sub 4 will go on sale on October 29. It will cost a slightly more palatable $799.

With today's announcement, Sonos says a new software update is also on the way. The company claims the release will improve performance relative to its previous app. Expect refinements to system identification, speaker grouping and setup. For current users, the update will bring back 90% of the features the new app has been missing since it replaced the company's old software.

"We’ve worked tirelessly to resolve the most critical app issues and most requested legacy features. We have reached a level of quality that gives us the confidence to launch our extraordinary new products," said Sonos CEO Patrick Spence. "As we laid out in our commitments we will continue to improve the software regularly, and are determined to make the Sonos experience better than it's ever been."

