Sonos speakers and soundbars are on sale for record-low prices

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It may be too late to get new gear in time for the Super Bowl, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't consider the tech sales that are available thanks to the big game. Key among them is a Sonos sale on Amazon and the company's own site. Speakers and soundbars are up to $250 off this time around, and one of our favorite Sonos products, the Era 100, has dropped to an all-time-low price of $199. The speaker will typically run you $249.

The Era 100 is our pick for the best midrange smart speaker and we gave it a score of 88 in our review. It delivers great audio and can reach loud volumes, while Bluetooth and line-in support are certainly welcome. With the Era 100, Sonos has simplified its Trueplay tuning feature by making use of built-in microphones to optimize audio output for the room the speaker is in. On the downside, while the Era 100 works with Alexa and Sonos' own voice assistant, it doesn't support Google Assistant.

Sonos Sonos Era 100 $199 $249 Sonos is running a sale on several of its speakers and soundbars. The Era 100, our pick for the best midrange speaker, is $50 off at $199. See at Sonos

Like other Sonos speakers, the Era 100 can be used as part of a whole home audio system. So you'll be able to set up units in other rooms so that even when they're away from the TV, your guests can still hear all of the action at the same time as everyone else.

It's also possible to set up two Era 100 units as rear speakers in a home theater setup. If that's the route you wish to go down, you might want to have a soundbar in place too. As it happens, several of Sonos' models are on sale.

The original Arc soundbar is down to $649, which is $250 off. As for the Beam Gen 2, that can be yours for $100 less than usual at $399. We reckon the Beam is the best midrange soundbar. However, the Arc Ultra, our recommendation for the best premium soundbar, isn't on sale this time, unfortunately.

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