The 18 best Cyber Monday deals on camera gear from Nikon, DJI, Canon and others

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It can be tough to shop for a photographer or videographer during the holidays because there's so much gear out there, and a lot of it is super expensive. Whether you've got someone like that on your holiday gift list, or you're looking to upgrade some of your own camera gear, Cyber Monday deals can help make it less burdensome on your wallet. Most of the major camera manufacturers including Sony, Canon, DJI, Nikon and GoPro are offering substantial discounts this year on a bunch of products, so it's likely you'll find something that will fit within your budget. These are the best Cyber Monday camera deals we found for 2024.

Insta360 X4 action cam for $425 (15 percent off) : Insta360's X4 sets the standard for 360 video with up to 8K of resolution, and it's now on sale at the lowest price we've seen yet. Rugged and waterproof, it offers powerful image stabilization, an invisible selfie stick and fun video modes.

Insta360 Ace Pro action cam for $300 (14 percent off) : The Ace Pro is the first action camera with 8K recording, something we've still yet to see from GoPro or DJI. Another unique feature is the flip-up selfie screen that eliminates the need for a front screen. This is the lowest price we've seen yet for this model.

DJI Osmo Action 4 action cam for $209 (30 percent off) : Even though it was superceded by the Action 5, DJI's Osmo Action 4 is still a great action cam. It has a relatively large 1/1.3-inch sensor so it's great in low light, and offers 4K 120p video. You also get DJI's Rocksteady 3.0 stabilization, long battery life and a nifty magnetic locking system.

GoPro Hero 13 Black accessory bundle for $349 (22 percent off) : GoPro's best deal in my opinion is the Hero 13 Black accessory bundle pack. It not only gives you the company's awesome video camera with up to 5.3K capture, but two enduro batteries, the "Handler" handle, two curved adhesive mounts, a 64GB microSD card and a carrying case for the same price as the camera alone.

Canon EOS R100 camera with two lenses for $499 (40 percent off): This is one of the best camera deals going right now, letting you pick up Canon's small but powerful EOS R100 plus two lenses that cover from 18mm up to 210mm (27-315mm full-frame equivalent). Its size makes it ideal for travel and the lens selection will let you shoot anything from people pics to wildlife or bird shots.

Sony ZV-1 II camera for $698 (22 percent off): The ZV-1 II is an ideal vlogging camera thanks to features like product showcase and background defocus that make it easy for creators to grab the perfect shot. The latest model features a wider zoom lens and more intuitive touchscreen, so it's better than ever for creators on the go.

Canon EOS R8 camera for $1,199 (20 percent off): The R8 has Canon's excellent Dual Pixel AF with subject recognition AI, and can shoot bursts at up to 40 fps. It's equally strong with video, supporting oversampled 10-bit 4K at up to 60 fps.

Panasonic Lumix S9 camera with 20mm-60mm lens $1,498 (17 percent off): This is one of the best deals on a full-frame creator camera that we've seen. After testing one recently I found it to be small but powerful, with reliable autofocus, awesome video quality and those famous real-time LUTs so that creators can get the perfect look with no fuss.

Sony A7 IV camera for $2,098 (16 percent off): Sony's 33-megapixel A7 IV is the best mid-range mirrorless camera you can get, thanks to a great mix of speed, resolution and video powers. The biggest selling point is the reliable autofocus that ensures you'll get sharp photos nearly all the time.