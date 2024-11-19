The 2024 Roku Ultra drops to $80 in this Black Friday deal

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

While pretty much every TV is a smart TV these days, you might still want a dedicated streaming box to do the heavy lifting — or maybe you'd like to have one for a projector. There a number of Black Friday deals on streaming devices, including the latest Roku Ultra. That box has dropped by $20 to $80 , which is an all-time low-price for the streaming box.

Roku unveiled the 2024 Ultra in September . It claims that the device is at least 30 percent faster than any of its other players. As such, apps should load quickly and moving around the user interface should feel zippy.

This is our pick for the best set-top streaming box . The Roku Ultra offers 4K streaming with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, as well as Dolby Atmos audio. It supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and you can plug in an Ethernet cable as well.

This model comes with a second-gen Voice Remote Pro, which boasts backlit buttons and USB-C charging, though Roku says it should run for up to three months on a single charge. Other features include hands-free voice control and a lost remote finder function. Roku ditched the headphone jack for wired listening this time around, unfortunately, but you can still connect wireless headphones to the Roku Ultra via Bluetooth.

The Roku Channel offers more than 400 free, ad-supported streaming channels, along with on-demand shows and movies. The Roku Ultra is also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and AirPlay.

