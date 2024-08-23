The 9th-gen iPad is cheaper than ever at $199, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

Now that our full review on the Pixel 9 is out, you can see for yourself whether it's a good time to get in on Google's latest Android phone. Engadget's Sam Rutherford gave it high praise — and a high score of 91 — saying it "feels like it best represents Google's vision for what a smartphone should be..."

The phones started shipping on Thursday, August 22, but as of today, Amazon, Best Buy and the Google Store are still offering the pre-order deal of $100 in store credit — and at Best Buy and Google, that's on top of any trade-in credit you may get. The standard Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage goes for $799 and Google says the promotion will run through August 28.

Our review of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL is also out now. The pro models earned a 94 and a 92, respectively, garnering praise for their superb cameras and good integration of Gemini AI's assistance. You can get a $200 credit from the same retailers (Amazon, Best Buy and Google's storefront) if you want to go for a pro model.