The Apple Pencil Pro falls back to its lowest price this year

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are some great keyboard attachments for the iPad, but sometimes, you just want to physically write things down with a "pencil." While Apple's stylus lineup can be confusing, it's clear that the Apple Pencil Pro is the most advanced model of the bunch. If you've been looking to grab one, whether it's for note-taking or more intricate drawing, the device is back down to $99 at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. That's $30 off Apple's list price, and while it's $10 more than the all-time low we saw last October, it matches the largest discount we've tracked in 2025.

Apple Apple Pencil Pro $99 $129 Apple's top-of-the-line stylus is 23 percent off its MSRP. See at Amazon

Apple released this top-end model last year. It offers features such as pressure sensitivity, a squeeze gesture to see menu options and a built-in gyroscope that improves the process of changing your pen's orientation and brush tools. The hardware is as comfy to hold as the older second-gen Pencil, plus it works with Apple's Find My network, so you can easily locate the tool at any time. The catch is that it's only compatible with select iPads: You'll need an iPad Pro with an M4 chip, an M2 or M3 iPad Air or the most recent iPad mini to take advantage.

If you don't want to spend quite that much, the USB-C Apple Pencil is technically on sale for $69 as well. That's $10 less than buying from Apple direct, though it's a price we've seen at third-party retailers fairly often over the past several months. This model has most of the basic features, including tilt sensitivity, the ability to attach to an iPad magnetically and a "hover" feature that lets you preview inputs before you make them. It also works with a wider range of iPads, including the base iPad (A16). However, it lacks pressure sensitivity — so it won't make darker marks when you press down harder — and it can't recharge while it's magnetically attached.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on X for the latest tech deals and buying advice.