The best Amazon Spring Sale deals on kitchen gear from Ninja, Breville, KitchenAid and others

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We've reviewed plenty of cooking gear — and the best of those gadgets are rarely cheap. Now that we're down to the last day of Amazon's Big Spring Sale you still have a little time to save on some of the gadgets and appliances we've tested and are worthy of checking out. We've also linked to our guides and reviews so you can read up a little before making your purchase. But don't take too much time deciding — if history is any indicator, many of these deals will expire by tomorrow. If you've been pondering a new Instant Pot, sous vide machine or an air fryer , here's your last chance (until the next sale) to grab something new at a discount.

The best Amazon Spring Sale deals on air fryers, Instant Pots and more

Instant Pot

Instant Vortex Plus 6QT Air Fryer with Odor Erase and Clear Cook

We named this the best air fryer overall in our guide (I bought one myself and use it daily). It preheats quickly and the included filters really do tamp down the cooking odors. The non-stick basket is easy to clean and the window lets you keep an eye on your food as it heats. This represents a 47 percent discount and the best price we've seen all year. See at Amazon

Breville Juice Fountain Plus for $140 ($40 off): The powerful Juice Fountain impressed us with its extraction abilities. Plus it's relatively easy to clean (as long as you do it right after you juice). It takes up a good amount of space, but can extract an impressive amount of juice from even the driest-seeming carrot. This price isn't as low as the $110 Amazon sold it for back in January, but this is the lowest price we've tracked since then.

Cosori 9-in-1 air frier for $90 ($30 off): Cosori's fryer earned a spot as the runner up for best overall air fryer in our guide. It has nine preset cooking modes and a six-quart capacity. We like that it doesn't take up too much space, but can still cook up a decent amount of food

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro for $320 ($80 off): If you want a more traditional toaster oven design with a huge capacity, go for our premium air fryer pick. The fryer-and-oven combo can accommodate a five-quart dutch oven, so it's almost an auxiliary oven, which could come in handy when you're cooking for a crowd. This isn't an all-time low — it went for $300 at the end of last year.

Breville the Smart Oven Air Fryer for $260 ($90 off): This is the non-Pro version of the Breville air fryer we recommend. It has a slightly smaller capacity (0.8 cubic feet instead of one cubic foot) and is missing two cooking functions (dehydrate and proof). But if you're not making your own jerky or baking a ton of bread, this one can toast, broil, air fry and slow cook. You can even get it in cool colors like Red Velvet Cake for the same price.

Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10-quart air fryer for $190 ($40 off): If you need to air fry two different foods at once, go for our recommendation for a dual-zone air fryer. It's a beast, so we think it's best for larger kitchens and people who make big meals. It went as low as $130 for Black Friday last year, but this is the cheapest price we've seen since then.

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer for $120 (25 percent off): This went as low as $100 for the holidays last year, but this matches the lowest price we've seen since then. The fryer gets an honorable mention in our air fryer guide because it makes good use of limited counter space with its taller design. The round cooking basket doesn't feel as roomy as square ones but it does have a dehydrate option that other cookers don't come with.

KitchenAid Go Cordless Hand Blender for $100 ($30 off): The big selling point here is the removable battery that you can use for other KitchenAid Go appliances. In our testing, it had enough power to turn a roasted butternut squash into a smooth, creamy soup. The blender has hit this price a few times over the past few months and the deal isn't as good as the $77 it sold for at the end of last year.

Instant Pot Pro Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $133 ($67 off): We also suggest this fancier Pro Plus model in our guide to kitchen tech. It's a Wi-Fi connected unit with a canning function and you can even release the steam remotely using the companion app — which has over 800 recipes. This isn't an all-time low — it was $125 earlier this week and dipped as low as $99 for Black Friday last year.

Fellow Stagg EKG Pro electric kettle for $165 ($30 off): This exquisitely designed kettle has an LCD panel built into the base so you can choose a specific temperature down to the degree. And the hold feature keeps water hot for up to an hour. This is the pro model of the version we recommend in our tea guide.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide 3.0 for $129 ($70 off): We named this the best overall sous vide machine after testing a number of models for our buyer's guide. This is about $30 more than the low it hit for the holidays last year, but this is the lowest price we've seen in 2025. We appreciate the easy digital controls and found that the high flow rate maintains water temperature better than other machines. Plus, if you're at a loss for what to cook, you can check out the companion app which is replete with recipes.

Expired deals

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano for $100 ($50 off): This is the machine that led our editor to dub these machines the "Millennial crockpot." She uses this one a few times a week to make unfussy meals that keep her alive. The Nano model is a slightly smaller and less expensive version of the top pick in our buyer's guide. This is about $10 more than the all-time low, but is the cheapest we've seen Amazon sell it for over the past couple of months.

Instant Vortex 2QT Mini Air Fryer for $50 ($10 off): The budget pick in our guide doesn't go on sale often — it's already pretty cheap at its $60 list price. It's sold for as little as $48 for Prime Day in July, but this is the cheapest we've seen since then. Its two-quart capacity is probably best for small kitchens and can crisp up food for one or two people.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $90 ($40 off): We like this Instant Pot model because it's simple to use and has several quick-cooking modes including beans, cake, sous vide and more. It went as low as $70 earlier this year, but this is still a 30 percent discount off the list price.

KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer for $380 ($80 off): Small wonder that the home cook's gold standard of mixers made its way onto our kitchen tech guide. Its ton of available attachments can be used to make pasta, grind food, strain or spiralize fruits and veggies and more. This is no unitasker. This is a solid $80 discount off of the MSRP, but we'll note that Amazon sold it for as low as $330 at the end of last year and for $350 last month.