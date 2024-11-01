The best Audible Black Friday deal is still available: Get 3 months of access for only $3

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Audible is offering a sweet promotion as a Black Friday deal, allowing new users to sign up for three months of its Premium Plus plan for just $3. That breaks down to $1 per month, and you'll get a $20 Audible credit on top of that to use as you see fit. It's only for new users though, so anyone who has previously dipped their toes in the Audible waters are out of luck.

This Black Friday offer is available now, and it runs all the way until midnight on New Year's Eve. The $20 credit part of the deal will disappear after Cyber Monday, though. It's only for US customers and, as usual, the subscription will automatically renew after the three months, so be vigilant about smashing that cancel button if it's not working out. The regular price for Audible Premium Plus is $15 per month plus tax.

Amazon Audible Premium Plus Three Month Membership $3 $45 Get Audible for three months for only $3, along with an additional $20 Audible credit. See at Amazon

Audible Premium Plus is the top-tier offering for listening to audiobooks. A membership provides access to the entire catalog plus a monthly credit to purchase nearly any title outright. Subscriptions also offer discounts on other newly-released titles. All told, there are thousands of books to choose from, along with podcasts and Audible Originals.

To that end, there's a whole lot of original content here for fans of different literary genres. James Patterson has an Audible Original that features a stacked voice cast, with Cobie Smulders and Reid Scott headlining. There's also unique fare like sleep meditations and the like.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.