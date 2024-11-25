The best Black Friday laptop deals we could find from Apple, Microsoft, Lenovo, Asus and others

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It's the Black Friday period, which means it's a decent time to be on the hunt for a new notebook. To help you avoid wasting cash, we've researched reviews, checked price histories and rounded up a few Black Friday laptop deals that are genuinely cheaper than usual and you can still get on discount right now.

The discounts include several notebooks we've tested and recommended at their best prices to date. Apple's latest MacBook Air is available for a new low, for one, while the newest Microsoft Surface Laptop is $300 off. The top recommendation in our Chromebook buying guide is on sale, too, as is our pick for the best Windows notebook for those on a budget.

We'll be updating this post as prices change and more deals pop up. Just keep in mind that many of the deals below are for pre-configured models; if you want to spec out your machine more precisely, it's still worth buying directly from a manufacturer.

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The Apple MacBook Air (2024).

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget

The Apple MacBook Pro (2024).

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

The Microsoft Surface Laptop (7th generation).

HP Pavilion Aero 13 for $580 at HP ($320 off) : The HP Pavilion Aero is the budget pick in our laptop buying guide. It feels a bit cheap, and its webcam is poor, but it's thin and light, it has a decent port selection and its IPS display is solid for the money. This config with a Ryzen 5 8640U chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD should be fast enough for typical web browsing, word processing and light photo editing. This ties the best price we could find for the 2024 model since its release.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) for $1,099 at Lenovo ($500 off): The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is an honorable mention in our laptop buying guide, and it earned a score of 87 in our review earlier this year. Its performance wasn't quite top-of-the-line in benchmark testing, but it was still fast enough to handle the kind of web browsing, media editing and even light gaming that most people do with a notebook. The design is reasonably thin (0.6 inches), light (2.4 pounds) and highly durable, with a healthy array of ports (HDMI 2.1 included) and the kind of bouncy, responsive keyboard we've come to love from the ThinkPad line. The matte display virtually eliminates glare as well, though the 1080p webcam is just OK, and the side-mounted power button is somewhat awkward to press. This is the lowest price we've seen for the config with Intel's Core Ultra 5 135U chip, 16GB of (non-upgradeable) RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 14-inch 1,920 x 1,200 display. Just enter the coupon code X1G12TDDEAL at checkout. If you need more power, another model with a faster Core Ultra 7 155U chip and 32GB of RAM is similarly discounted at $1,391. Use the code HOLIDAYTHINKDB for that one.

Sherri L. Smith for Engadget

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12.

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus for $369 at Best Buy ($130 off) : The Flex 5i Chromebook Plus tops our guide to the best Chromebooks. We like that its IPS touchscreen has a tall 16:10 aspect ratio, as it makes the device better-suited to word processing and reading web pages. It runs just fine for the basic tasks you're meant to do with Chrome OS, and both its keyboard and trackpad feel reliable. Its battery life is mediocre, however, and at 3.6 pounds it's fairly heavy for a 14-inch notebook. This discount is $20 more than the lowest price we've ever seen, but it's still a decent way off this config's typical street price. It includes an Intel Core i3-1315U chip, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) gaming laptop for $680 at Best Buy ($420 off): Although it's a 2023 model, this configuration of the A16 should do the job for value-minded buyers. It comes with a 16-inch 165Hz 1,920 x 1,200 display, an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an AMD Radeon RX 7700S GPU. You'll still have to deal with the usual trade-offs of a cheaper gaming laptop: It can get warm under load, it's bulky, the keyboard isn't great and the screen is somewhat dim. But it's powerful enough to run newer games in 1080p, the chassis is generally sturdy, and the battery can reach double-digit hours when you aren't gaming. This discount matches this config's all-time low.

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.