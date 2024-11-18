The best Black Friday TV deals you can still shop from Samsung, Sony, LG, Hisense and more

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Black Friday is over and Cyber Monday is right around the corner, and this shopping period has brought some of the lowest prices of the year on quality TVs. If you're looking to buy a new set, we've scoured through reviews and checked price histories to find which Black Friday TV deals are genuinely worth your time and still available now.

You can find our favorites below, which include OLED and LED TVs in various sizes from Samsung, Sony, LG, Hisense and TCL. While more than a few of these discounts have been available for a couple of weeks, most represent the lowest respective prices we've tracked.

If you're already happy with your set, we've also rounded up a few noteworthy deals on media players and streaming services. We'll update this post as more discounts pop up, so check back if there's a particular TV you want that isn't on sale just yet.

The best Black Friday TV deals for 2024

Amy Skorheim

The Samsung Frame TV.

Sony

The Sony Bravia 7.

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

The best Black Friday streaming deals for 2024

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

The Roku Ultra.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.