The best Black Friday TV deals you can still shop from Samsung, Sony, LG, Hisense and more
We've sorted through the many Black Friday TV sales that are already available to find the deals that are worth your time.
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Black Friday is over and Cyber Monday is right around the corner, and this shopping period has brought some of the lowest prices of the year on quality TVs. If you're looking to buy a new set, we've scoured through reviews and checked price histories to find which Black Friday TV deals are genuinely worth your time and still available now.
You can find our favorites below, which include OLED and LED TVs in various sizes from Samsung, Sony, LG, Hisense and TCL. While more than a few of these discounts have been available for a couple of weeks, most represent the lowest respective prices we've tracked.
If you're already happy with your set, we've also rounded up a few noteworthy deals on media players and streaming services. We'll update this post as more discounts pop up, so check back if there's a particular TV you want that isn't on sale just yet.
The best Black Friday TV deals for 2024
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Hisense U6N QLED TV (55") for $348 at Best Buy ($200 off MSRP): Reviews around the web have praised the U6N as one of the year's best budget-level TVs. It's one of the few options in its price range with mini-LED backlighting, quantum dots and full-array local dimming, features that help it deliver better contrast and richer colors than most of its direct rivals. Its picture will wash out if you don't view it straight-on, and its 60Hz refresh rate isn't the best for gaming, but it's a good bargain all the same. While this deal has been live for most of November, it's still an all-time low. Other sizes are similarly discounted. Also at Amazon.
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Hisense U7N QLED TV (65") for $698 at Amazon ($300 off): The U7N is a standout for those who don't want to pay for a high-end set but can still go above the budget tier. It delivers higher brightness levels and better contrast than the cheaper Hisense U6N, plus it can play at 144Hz in 4K, so it can make PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X games more fluid in motion. Its viewing angles still aren't ideal, however, and it's limited to just two gaming-friendly HDMI 2.1 ports. This is another deal we've seen for a few weeks, but it's the lowest price to date for the 65-inch version. If you'd prefer a smaller size, the 55-inch model has dropped to a new low of $478. Also at Best Buy.
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Hisense U8N QLED TV (65") for $899 at Best Buy ($600 off): The U8N is another well-reviewed 2024 TV from Hisense. Like the lower-cost Hisense U7N, it offers mini-LED backlighting, quantum-dot color and 4K/144Hz support, plus it runs on the handy Google TV platform. The extra cash nets you a punchier image, with superb contrast for a non-OLED TV and higher brightness across the board. This deal ties an all-time low. Other sizes are discounted as well, but note that the 55-inch version isn't as bright as its larger counterparts, while the 75-inch set has slightly worse contrast. Viewing angles aren't super wide either way. Also at Amazon.
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LG B4 OLED TV (48") for $600 at Best Buy ($200 off): The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024. It gets you the essential perks of any good OLED set — excellent contrast with deep black tones, wide viewing angles, fast motion, etc. — but it's not as bright as some upper-tier OLEDs, so it's best kept in a darker room. That said, this is a stellar value if you don't mind a smaller panel. This discount ties an all-time low. The 55-inch version is also on sale for a low of $997, a price we've seen a few times before, while the 65-inch model has dipped to a new low of $1,197.
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Samsung S90D QD-OLED TV (65") for $1,398 at Amazon ($800 off): The Samsung S90D is a premium TV that's notable for its QD-OLED panel, which mixes the benefits of a good OLED display with a layer of quantum dots. This helps it put out a wider gamut of more vibrant colors, so images tend to "pop" more than they would on more traditional OLED TVs like the LG B4 or C4. It also has four HDMI 2.1 ports. Like all Samsung TVs, however, it doesn't support the popular Dolby Vision HDR format. This is the lowest price to date for the 65-inch model. Also at Samsung, B&H and Best Buy. Other sizes are discounted as well, but be aware that only the 55-, 65- and 75-inch versions use the superior QD-OLED tech.
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Samsung S95D QD-OLED TV (55") for $1,898 at Amazon ($500 off): The S95D is Samsung's flagship set for 2024. Its QD-OLED panel is excellent but mainly stands out for having a matte finish, which makes it noticeably more effective at fending off glare than most OLED TVs. That said, there's no Dolby Vision, and the matte coating can make black tones look closer to gray under direct light. In general, it's more TV than most people need. But if you've got cash to burn, this deal is another all-time low. Also at Samsung and Best Buy, with other sizes on sale.
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Samsung QN90D QLED TV (43") for $898 at Amazon ($400 off): The Samsung QN90D is another high-end LED TV for those willing to trade the deep contrast and wide viewing angles of a good OLED set for higher brightness. There's still no Dolby Vision, and most reviewers we trust suggest that the Hisense U8N is a better value. This set has two more HDMI 2.1 ports, though, plus it comes in a wider range of sizes, all of which offer similar performance. This is the lowest price we've seen for the 43-inch model. Other sizes are also discounted. Also at Samsung, B&H and others.
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Samsung The Frame TV (2024) QLED TV (55") for $898 at Amazon ($600 off): The Frame TV lags behind other sets in its price range in terms of picture quality, as it lacks local dimming to boost contrast. Instead, you'd buy it for its style, since it's built to look like a framed piece of wall art and display actual artwork on-screen. Beyond that, this is one of the few TVs with a matte finish, which helps it ward off glare in bright rooms. This model was available for about $150 less at eBay earlier this week with a coupon deal, but that offer has expired. The discount here still takes about $350 off the set's average street price in recent months, though. Other sizes are on sale, but note that the 43- and 50-inch versions have a lower 60Hz refresh rate (instead of 120Hz) and lack variable refresh rate tech. Also at Best Buy and Samsung.
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TCL Q550F QLED TV (55") for $250 at Best Buy ($200 off): The TCL Q5 is a relatively basic LED TV with a 60Hz refresh rate and no local dimming or HDMI 2.1 ports. This model also uses Amazon's Fire OS software, which isn't quite as clean as other platforms. Most people should get the better-looking Hisense U6N instead. But if you really want to save an extra $100 or just need a cheap TV for a back room, it should do the job. This discount for the 55-inch model is the best we've tracked.
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TCL Q68 QLED TV (55") for $300 at Woot ($200 off): The Q68 is another cheapo LED TV that broadly falls short of the Hisense U6N's picture quality, though it should offer better contrast than the TCL Q5 thanks to its local dimming feature. Like the Q5 and U6N, it can also play at a 120Hz refresh rate if you drop the resolution to 1080p or 1440p, which is nice for gaming. If you don't want to spend any more than $300 for a 55-inch set, this is the lowest price we've found for this particular model.
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TCL QM8 QLED TV (65") for $998 at Amazon ($502 off): If the Hisense U8N becomes unavailable, the TCL QM8 looks to be a decent alternative. It can get even brighter, according to reviewers we trust, but it has slightly worse contrast. We've seen this discount a few times in recent months, but it ties the all-time low for the 65-inch variant. Also at Best Buy.
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Sony Bravia 7 QLED TV (55") for $1,298 at Amazon ($402 off): The Bravia 7 is a relatively premium set with mini-LED backlighting to improve contrast and quantum dots to boost colors. Reviews suggest that it provides accurate colors out of the box and does well to preserve details in lower-resolution content, so it's worth considering over the Hisense U8N if those are chief concerns. It only has two HDMI 2.1 ports, however, and it's another LED TV with mediocre viewing angles. Most people will be happier with an OLED TV at this price, though this deal is an all-time low. Also at Walmart and B&H, with other sizes similarly discounted.
The best Black Friday streaming deals for 2024
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Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29 at Amazon ($21 off): A pick from our guide to the best streaming devices, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K gets you snappy performance, Apple AirPlay support, and a dead-simple interface that makes it easy to access free shows and movies. It works with the necessary HDR formats and apps as well (Twitch aside), though its search function isn't as in-depth as some of its peers, and the UI looks fairly bland. This deal is $4 more than the best price we've tracked but still $11 off the stick's average going rate in recent months. Also at Target, B&H, Best Buy and others.
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Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $33 at Amazon ($27 off): This is a new low for Amazon's best streaming stick, which runs fast and supports all the major apps and HDR formats. We've found it to be surprisingly flexible as a gaming device, too, though you'll have to put up with an ad-heavy UI that promotes Prime Video and other Amazon services above all else. Also at Target, Best Buy and others.
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Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $22 at Amazon ($28 off): The standard Fire TV Stick 4K offers the same core experience as the pricier 4K Max — for better or worse — but comes with a slightly slower processor, half as much storage (8GB) and Wi-Fi 6 instead of the faster Wi-Fi 6E. Still, this is a decent value if you just want a competent 4K streamer for as little as possible. This deal is another all-time low. Also at Target, Best Buy and others.
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Roku Ultra (2024) for $79 at Amazon ($21 off): The Roku Ultra is overkill for most people, but it might be worth it if you like Roku's simpler UI and need a full-on set-top box with built-in Ethernet and USB ports. Unlike the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, it comes bundled with a rechargeable remote that supports voice controls, a lost remote finder tool and backlit buttons. (You can buy that separately, though.) This latest model added a faster processor and Wi-Fi 6 support. This discount ties the lowest price we've tracked. Also at Roku, B&H and others.
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Disney+ and Hulu Duo Basic bundle one-year subscription for $36 ($96 off): The Duo Basic plan includes the ad-supported tiers of both Disney+ and Hulu. Normally, it'd cost $11 per month. Alternatively, you can get just Hulu's ad-based tier for $0.99 per month for one year, making the final cost $12. One of the older streaming services, Hulu still offers a wide range of recent TV episodes and a strong library of original series like Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, Pen15 and The Handmaid's Tale. Disney+, meanwhile, remains home to just about everything Disney-, Pixar-, Marvel- and Star Wars-related. The only catch here is that both offers are only available to new and returning users who haven't subscribed in the last month. Both subscriptions will also auto-renew by default, so you'll have to cancel manually if you don't want to pay beyond the discounted period.
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Peacock Premium 1-year subscription for $20 at Peacock ($60 off, new and returning users only): Peacock isn't exactly essential, but it should be worth adding to your streaming rotation if you're big into NBC and Bravo shows, Premier League soccer, WWE events or Sunday Night Football. This is a sizable discount on the service's ad-supported tier, though it's only available to new or returning subscribers. Those folks can also get a six-month trial for $2 per month, which works out to a $36 discount. If you don't see the price drop at checkout, use the code REALDEAL for the one-year promo or REALDEALMONTHLY for the six-month one. Note that the service will auto-renew by default.
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Max 6-month subscription for $18 at Max ($42 off, new and returning users only): If you're looking to binge The Sopranos, South Park, The Last of Us or anything else from Warner Bros. Discovery networks like HBO, TNT, TBS and Cartoon Network, you'd get a Max subscription. There's a fairly sizable movie selection as well, including several films from the buzzy indie studio A24. This deal gives six months of the service's ad-supported plan for $3 per month ($18 total), but only to new and returning users, and only in the US. Normally, the subscription costs $10 per month. This is another one that'll auto-renew by default, so it's worth setting a reminder to cancel before the discounted period ends.
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Paramount+ with Showtime 2-month subscription for $6 ($20 off, new and returning users only): Paramount's Black Friday offer isn't quite as appealing as the streaming deals above, as it only covers a two-month subscription. Still, if you want to stream local NFL games, Champions League soccer or shows from CBS, Nickelodeon, Showtime and MTV, this is at least a cheaper way to see if you'd actually stick with the service at full price. This deal applies to either the ad-free or ad-supported tier. Again, it's only available to new and former users, and the subscription will auto-renew until you cancel.
Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.