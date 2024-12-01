The best Cyber Monday TV deals for 2024: Save on models from Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense and more

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cyber Monday is nearing its end, but there's still time to grab a good TV at a decent price. If you're hoping to make a living room upgrade but aren't sure which set to get — and you don't want to fall victim to the many junky deals retailers throw out this time of year — we're here to help.

We've spent the past several days scouring reviews and checking price histories to figure out which Cyber Monday TV deals are actually worthwhile. You can find our current favorites below, which include OLED and budget-level models alike from Samsung, LG, Hisense, Sony and TCL. If you're already happy with your TV, we've also included a few standout streaming deals, both on devices from Amazon and Roku and services like Hulu and Peacock.

As in recent years, most of Cyber Monday's better TV discounts are leftovers from Black Friday. Some of those, in turn, have been available for a few weeks. Still, most of the discounts below represent all-time lows.

The best Cyber Monday TV deals for 2024

LG

The LG C3 OLED TV.

Samsung's The Frame TV.

The Sony Bravia 7.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

The best Cyber Monday streaming deals for 2024

Disney

Disney+.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.