The best Labor Day tech sales you can still get from Apple, Amazon, Samsung and more

iPads, AirTags, pizza ovens, ice cream makers and other tech are still discounted in this extended Labor Day sale.

Although the holiday weekend has come to a close, some Labor Day sales are still available. Historically, Labor Day isn't a boon for tech deals but there are always a few decent ones that pop up, particularly in the outdoor tech space. Labor Day sales often overlap with back-to-school sales as well, so you're usually able to save on tech like tablets, speakers, kitchen gear, charging accessories and other items that can help make for a smooth return to campus.

Regardless of if you're going back to school or not, we've collected the best Labor Day tech sales that you can still get today, including discounted gear from Apple, Amazon, Samsung and others. If you're an Amazon Prime member, just be mindful that the company's "big deal days" will return in October — if something on your list isn't on sale now, there's a chance it will be in a few weeks' time.

Labor Day sales: Engadget top picks

Labor Day sales on Apple gear

Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

We're expecting to see all-new iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods soon, but plenty of Apple's current devices are cheaper than usual. The M2 MacBook Air is still a strong value at $799, for instance, while the company's official MagSafe wireless charger is a few bucks below the street price we've seen for most of the past few months.

Labor Day sales on outdoor tech

Ooni

If you've been looking to pick up a new pizza oven or fire pit for the backyard, some of our favorites from Ooni and Solo Stove are still on sale.

Labor Day subscription sales

Paramount+

There are too many subscription services in the world these days; if you must add another, you might as well do it while it's cheaper. Of note right now is a good discount on Paramount+ — just in time for the start of the football season.

Labor Day sales on kitchen and smart home gear

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget

From the "inessential but potentially convenient home appliances" department, a few recommended robot vacuums from iRobot and Roborock are discounted, as is the buzzy Ninja Creami ice cream maker.

Labor Day sales on Amazon devices

Amazon has discounted a few of its own gadgets, including its latest Echo Spot alarm clock/smart speaker and top-end Fire TV Stick streamer.

Labor Day tech sales

Anker

A range of other gadgets we like are also still on sale right now, from microSD cards to wireless earbuds to Theragun massagers.

Expired Labor Day sales

