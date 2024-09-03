Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best Labor Day tech sales you can still get from Apple, Amazon, Samsung and more
iPads, AirTags, pizza ovens, ice cream makers and other tech are still discounted in this extended Labor Day sale.
Although the holiday weekend has come to a close, some Labor Day sales are still available. Historically, Labor Day isn't a boon for tech deals but there are always a few decent ones that pop up, particularly in the outdoor tech space. Labor Day sales often overlap with back-to-school sales as well, so you're usually able to save on tech like tablets, speakers, kitchen gear, charging accessories and other items that can help make for a smooth return to campus.
Regardless of if you're going back to school or not, we've collected the best Labor Day tech sales that you can still get today, including discounted gear from Apple, Amazon, Samsung and others. If you're an Amazon Prime member, just be mindful that the company's "big deal days" will return in October — if something on your list isn't on sale now, there's a chance it will be in a few weeks' time.
Labor Day sales: Engadget top picks
Paramount+ annual subscriptions starting at $30/year (50 percent off)
Labor Day sales on Apple gear
We're expecting to see all-new iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods soon, but plenty of Apple's current devices are cheaper than usual. The M2 MacBook Air is still a strong value at $799, for instance, while the company's official MagSafe wireless charger is a few bucks below the street price we've seen for most of the past few months.
iPad (9th gen) for $199 ($130 off): This model has technically been discontinued, but at this record-low price, it's a great option for kids or anyone who wants to snag an iPad for dirt-cheap.
Apple AirTags (4-pack) for $75 ($25 off): Only $2 more than the record-low, this sale price brings the cost per AirTag down to just $18.75. iPhone users can attach these Bluetooth trackers to their keys, bag, wallet and other belongings to keep track of them via the Find My app.
Apple MagSafe Charger for $29 ($10 off): This is a rare discount on Apple's own MagSafe charging pad, which provides up to 15W of wireless power to your iPhone and a strong, magnetic attachment.
MacBook Air (13-inch, M2) for $799 ($200 off): Don't sleep on the M2 MacBook Air. It's plenty powerful despite not having Apple's latest chipset, and the 13-inch model is down to a near record low.
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) for $299 ($100 off): If you just can't wait for (presumably) the Series 10 to drop in September, $100 off the Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best deals we've seen on our top pick for the best smartwatch.
Apple Music 3-month free trial for $0: New subscribers can get an extra-long free trial of Apple Music, three months instead of the usual one.
Labor Day sales on outdoor tech
If you've been looking to pick up a new pizza oven or fire pit for the backyard, some of our favorites from Ooni and Solo Stove are still on sale.
Ooni Fyra 12 pizza oven for $250 ($100 off): This is one of our top picks for the best pizza ovens, and its compact size makes it a little more manageable, plus it convenient runs on wood pellets that you can easily refill from its built-in chute.
Ooni Karu 16 multi-fuel pizza oven for $649 ($150 off): This Ooni oven can make pizzas up to 16-inches, and it supports wood, charcoal or gas as fuel sources.
Solo Stove Labor Day sale — up to $150 off with code LABORDAY: Use code LABORDAY at checkout to get up to $150 off fire pits, pizza ovens and more. A highlight is the Bonfire Backyard Bundle discounted to $455.
Labor Day subscription sales
There are too many subscription services in the world these days; if you must add another, you might as well do it while it's cheaper. Of note right now is a good discount on Paramount+ — just in time for the start of the football season.
Paramount+ annual subscriptions — 50 percent off with plans starting at $30/year: The Essential plan is only $30 for your first year, while the upgraded plan with access to Showtime (and limited ads) costs just $60 with this discount.
1Password Families annual plan for $45 (25 percent off): This is a great discount on our top pick for the best password manager, and the Families plan includes access for five people on an unlimited number of devices.
Labor Day sales on kitchen and smart home gear
From the "inessential but potentially convenient home appliances" department, a few recommended robot vacuums from iRobot and Roborock are discounted, as is the buzzy Ninja Creami ice cream maker.
Ninja Creami ice cream maker for $149 ($50 off): This model of the popular, at-home ice cream maker includes 5 one-button programs, including ice cream, milkshake and sorbet, and it comes with two 16-ounce pints with storage lids for you to save all of your creations.
Ninja end of summer sale: A number of Ninja's tabletop appliances are on sale right now, including the 11-in-1 version of the Creami (with extra storage pints).
iRobot Roomba Q0120 robot vacuum for $179 ($70 off): This basic Roomba has three power levels, up to 120 minutes of run time and connects to the iRobot mobile app for easy cleaning scheduling and maintenance.
iRobot Roomba Combo j5 robot vacuum and mop for $299 ($300 off): This is the best price we've seen on the Combo j5, which vacuums and mops thanks to its included mopping pad and water reservoir. Just note that it does not come with a self-emptying base.
Labor Day sales on Amazon devices
Amazon has discounted a few of its own gadgets, including its latest Echo Spot alarm clock/smart speaker and top-end Fire TV Stick streamer.
Amazon Kindle for $85 ($15 off): This is a return to the Prime Day price for Amazon's basic Kindle, which is our top budget pick on our best eareaders guide.
Echo Spot for $55 ($25 off): While not quite as cheap as it was around Prime Day in July, the revived Echo Spot is down to one of the best prices we've seen. You can get the same sale price on a bundle that includes the Echo Spot and a Sengled smart light bulb, too.
Echo Pop + Sengled smart light bulb bundle for $23 ($37 off): This is Amazon's smallest Alexa-power speaker and the free Sengled smart light bulb this bundle includes is one of our favorites.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 ($20 off): This is a return to the streaming stick's record-low price, and this model supports 4K HDR content and Wi-Fi 6E.
Fire HD 10 tablet (64GB) for $100 ($80 off): This tablet has extra storage than the base, plus a 10-inch touchscreen and up to 13 hours of battery life.
Labor Day tech sales
A range of other gadgets we like are also still on sale right now, from microSD cards to wireless earbuds to Theragun massagers.
Lexar Play microSD card (1TB) for $66.49 ($63.50 off): This high-capacity microSD card is nearly half off right now. It's compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck and other systems, making it a great option if you want as much additional storage as possible for a solid sale price.
Samsung Music Frame for $300 ($100 off): This frame-like speaker can hold album art and includes two woofers, two tweeters and two mid-range drivers.
Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 projector for $600 ($200 off): The latest version of this projector rotates 180 degrees so you can get the exact right placement for your screen (even if that happens to be on your ceiling), and it comes with a built-in speaker for 360-degree sound.
Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds for $160 ($40 off): One of our top picks for the best headphones for running, the Elite 8 Active have an IPX4 design, great sound quality and ANC and a solid battery life. Jabra may be exiting the consumer headphone business, but the company will continue to support products like this for a while.
Theragun Elite massage gun for $299 ($100 off): This massage gun comes with five attachments, includes a built-in OLED screen and allows you to save three preset treatments to your device using its accompanying mobile app. Also available at Theragun.
Theragun Mini 2.0 massage gun for $149 ($50 off): The most compact of Theragun's massage machines, the Mini 2.0 is 20 percent smaller and 30 percent lighter than its predecessor, and remains a great gift for the runner in your life. Also available at Theragun.
Keychron C3 Pro keyboard for $25 ($12 off): This is a record-low price on our budget pick in our guide to the best mechanical keyboards; just note that this particular model does not have RGB lighting or hot-swappable keys.
Expired Labor Day sales
iPad Air (M2) for $729 ($60 off): The iPad Air remains our top pick for the best iPad for most people, and this 13-inch version gives you a little extra screen real estate. MacBook Air (13-inch, M3) for $899 ($200 off): Just $50 shy of a record low, this deal on the latest 13-inch MacBook Air gives you our top pick for the best MacBook at a great price — a solid opportunity for students going back to school to snag an excellent, lightweight laptop for less. Mac Mini (M2 Pro) for $1,150 ($150 off): If you're looking to upgrade your desktop computer, this discount-plus-coupon deal is a solid one on the Mac Mini with an M2 Pro chipset. AirPods Max for $399 ($150 off): One of our biggest issues with the AirPods Max since their debut has been their sky-high price tag. They're a much better buy at this sale price. Astro A40 TR gaming headset for $100 ($30 off): This is a great deal on a top pick in our guide to the best gaming headsets , and we liked it for its comfortable design, spacious sound profile and solid value. Anker 10K magnetic power bank for $30 ($10 off): This slim, MagSafe charging brick can power up an iPhone easily without adding too much bulk, and this is the best sale price we've seen. Roborock Q5 Max+ robot vacuum for $330 ($120 off): This is an upgraded version of one of our top picks for the best budget robot vacuums and it has 5500Pa of suction, LiDAR navigation and its own self-emptying base. Masterclass annual subscription for $60 (50 percent off): Annual plans range for $60 to $120 for your first year, with the major differences between the plans coming in how many simultaneous device streams you have, plus the ability to download classes for offline viewing. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,050 ($250 off): This is close to a record-low price on what we consider to be the best premium Android phone on the market right now. Sonos Labor Day sale — up to 20 percent off speakers: Sonos' discounts for the holiday weekend include $50 off the Era 100 speaker and $180 off the Arc soundbar. JBL Labor Day sale — up to 40 percent off: Bluetooth speakers, wireless earbuds and more gear are included in JBL's holiday sale, with highlights being the PartyBox 310 speaker for $420 and the Tune Flex earbuds for $50. Barnes & Noble Lego sale — up to 25 percent off: A handful of Star Wars, Mario, Disney and other sets are discounted at the book retailer, including this Death Star Trench Run Diorama for just under $53.
