The best SSD deals from Prime Day are still available: Save on Samsung, microSD cards for Switch 2 and more

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Although October Prime Day is over, you can still grab some of our favorite deals on brand-name SSDs, portable SSDs and microSD cards, including several storage solutions compatible with the Switch 2. If you've never considered adding a solid-state drive (SSD) to your PC or game console, now is a great time to start — and if you already know what a difference extra storage can make, it's still a fine time to outfit your build. A solid-state drive (SSD) gives your hard drive more bandwidth to process huge chunks of data in parallel, getting everything done faster while keeping your device from running too hot. Some of the best products in the field are still discounted, so let's get into it.

MicroSD Express cards are the only ones compatible with the Switch 2, and since they started coming out in earnest earlier this year, they really haven't been on sale until now. We tested this PNY card, along with a bunch of others to find the best microSD Express card for Switch 2 , and found it to be quite suitable. It moved games quickly back to the console's internal storage the card, but slower in writing games to the card itself. However, in our testing overall, we didn't find a bad microSD Express card for Switch 2. The best one right now is the one that you can most easily afford.

SanDisk 1TB MicroSD Card for $120 (19 percent off): For those of you who haven't managed to snag a Switch 2 yet, SanDisk is offering a near-best price on the best storage card for the original Switch. With 1TB, you'd need to download a mind-boggling number of games to get anywhere near filling it. Plus, 90MB/s write speeds mean games download fast.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD Memory Card for $75 (35 percent off): The Samsung PRO Plus was a strong runner-up in our testing of the best microSD cards , with speeds only beaten out by an even higher-end card from Samsung. This excellent deal should be plenty of speed and space for most normal tasks, though, from photography to gaming.

Fifth-generation SSDs are still a little faster than most people need, but with software only getting bigger, use cases are likely to grow. To get an early jump on future speeds, check out the Crucial T710 with 2TB of storage, a super-fast SSD that reads at up to 14,500MB/s. This deal doesn't include a heatsink, but it does come with free hardware encryption.

Crucial BX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5-inch Internal SSD for $69 (28 percent off): The BX500 is Crucial's budget-conscious SSD option, but that doesn't mean it disappoints. This internal solid state drive cuts down on battery consumption and improves processing with read speeds reaching 540MB/s. It comes with a three-year warranty, too.

Samsung 990 Evo Plus 1TB for $70 (33 percent off): This is an incredible deal on an internal SSD from a reliable brand. All capacities of the Samsung 990 Evo Plus are currently on sale, but even the 1TB option can visibly boost your performance with top read speeds of 7,250MB/s. There's no heatsink, but nickel plating on the controller reduces both heat output and energy use.

Samsung 990 PRO 2 TB for $151 (28 percent off): Samsung's 990 Pro series represents a massive leap forward for the brand, cutting energy costs by around half while boosting speeds up to at least 7,000MB/s write and 5,000MB/s read. This version comes with 2TB of storage and its own built-in heatsink.

Samsung SSD 9100 PRO 4TB for $418 (27 percent off): The 9100 Pro series comes with speeds and capacities that dwarf even the 990 Pro. If you need to improve your speeds while training large AI models or simply playing massive games, this is about the most power commercially available right now.

Samsung Fit Plus 256GB for $23 (30 percent off): The Samsung Fit Plus isn't just the best thumb drive on the market right now — it's one of the best SSDs, period. This deal gets you 256GB of storage and read speeds of 400MB/s for almost unfathomably cheap. It's also built to resist water, extreme temperatures, magnets and even radiation.

Samsung 870 EVO SATA III Internal SSD 1TB for $95 (19 percent off): Samsung's 870 Evo series consists of some of the best entry-level SSD storage available. While it's not quite as fast as the Samsung 990s above, it still posts read and write speeds around 550MB/s, enough for a visible difference when organizing a media library. It's also way more affordable.

Kingston Fury Renegade G5 for $240 (27 percent off): For those who need the most power available — especially on machines working with AI — Kingston Fury Renegade is an affordable way to access fifth-gen PCle power. With working speeds over 14,000MB/s and backward compatibility, you'll be well-prepared for the next generation of processing.

WD_BLACK 2TB SN7100 for $130 (19 percent off): The SN7100 is a strong entry point to WD_BLACK's extremely powerful Gen 4 SSDs. It's built for gaming, with read speeds of up to 7,250MB/s and write speeds of 6,900. The 2TB edition has the best markdown, but 1TB is more affordable overall if you're on a tight budget — and both can easily run a whole operating system in parallel.