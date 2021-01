The 870 Evo is not nearly as fast as Samsung's 970 series SSDs (which have peak sequential read speeds of 3,500MB/s) and other M.2 storage. So, it won't be the perfect choice for gamers looking for zippiest storage for their games. However, the 870 is perhaps a more budget-friendly option that might be best suited to general functions, such as for your media library, multi-tasking and web browsing.

The 870 Evo will be available later this month, starting at $50 for 250GB. The 500GB version costs $80 and a terabyte drive will set you back $140. If you'd prefer the 2TB model, you'll need to fork over $270, while the 4TB 870 Evo costs $530.