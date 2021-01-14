Here's everything Samsung announced at its Galaxy S21 event

Samsung devoted its first Unpacked event of 2021 to the Galaxy S21, but that’s not all the company had to share. In addition to three new phones, Samsung announced the Galaxy Buds Pro and its first SmartTag lost item tracker.
Galaxy S21 and S21+
Samsung’s new S21 and S21+ phones come with a refreshed design and the latest silicon from chipmaker Qualcomm, but those aren’t the features that will draw people to these devices. Instead, it’s the fact that they will start at $800 and $1,000 when they go on sale on January 29th. Even when you account for the hidden cost of there being no power adapter in the box, that makes the S21 and S21+ significantly more affordable than their predecessors. More importantly, it means they start at the same price as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Of course, Samsung had to cut some corners to make the S21 and S21+ more affordable. They feature the same camera components as the S20 and S20+ and you’ll have to contend with a less pixel-dense display than last year. But if you ask us, so far none of those changes have made the S21 and S21+ come off as any less competent.