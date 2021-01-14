Here's everything Samsung announced at its Galaxy S21 event

Galaxy S21 Ultra

We’ll forgive you if the only takeaway you came away from Samsung’s segment on the S21 Ultra is that it comes in a fancy new black colorway. It’s true, the company spent far too much time talking up something so straightforward, but that doesn’t mean Samsung didn’t update its top-of-the-line model in a meaningful way. New to the $1,200 S21 Ultra is an updated dual telephoto lens system that Samsung claims will improve “clarity with every shot.” Oh, and the rumors were true: the S21 Ultra will include S Pen support. Samsung even plans to release a Pro model of the stylus that will support that will allow you to use its Air Action gestures to control the phone remotely. Like its less expensive siblings, the S21 Ultra goes on sale on January 29th.

Galaxy Buds Pro

The design of Samsung’s bean-like Galaxy Buds Live may have made them great meme material, but when it came to day-to-day use, they weren’t all that compelling. Thankfully, Samsung went back to the drawing board and came back with the $200 Galaxy Buds Pro. The company’s new headphones combine elements of both the Galaxy Buds+ and aforementioned Galaxy Buds Live, leading to a design Samsung claims is less intrusive and more comfortable to wear. They also come with enhancements like active-noise cancellation, support for 360 Audio and an improved IPX7 rating against sweat and water. They’ll be available to buy today.

Galaxy SmartTag

Leave it to Samsung to beat Apple to announcing its take on a Bluetooth tracker first. The Galaxy SmartTag is a Tile-like accessory you can attach to your belonging and use to try and find them if they ever get lost. While you’ll eventually be able to buy one for $30, you can also get a free SmartTag if you pre-order any of Samsung’s new phones directly from the company. Later this year, Samsung will release a Tag+ model that will take advantage of the ultra-wideband (UWB) feature in many of its new phones to offer enhanced tracking.