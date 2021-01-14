Samsung is making Bluetooth and ultra-wideband tracking tags

Samsung didn’t just have phones and earbuds to unveil at its Unpacked event today, it also has new accessories to show off. The new Galaxy SmartTag is a “Bluetooth locator” — in other words, it’s a Tile-like dongle you can attach to your belongings to keep track of where they are. It will be part of the Galaxy S21 pre-order bundle — if you commit to buying one of the new phones from now till Jan. 28th, you’ll get a SmartTag for free.

According to Samsung, this promotion will go on while supplies last, so it’s not clear yet how widely available these will be, but if you did want to buy them individually, they’ll be available for $30. That’s for the Bluetooth LE-based version. The company also told Engadget that “there will be different price points depending on which technology you get.” There will also be a Tag+ model that adds ultra wideband (UWB) and it will be available later this year.