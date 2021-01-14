Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung is making Bluetooth and ultra-wideband tracking tags

The Galaxy Smart Tags will start at $30.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
1h ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung Galaxy S21 family of devices
Samsung

Samsung didn’t just have phones and earbuds to unveil at its Unpacked event today, it also has new accessories to show off. The new Galaxy SmartTag is a “Bluetooth locator” — in other words, it’s a Tile-like dongle you can attach to your belongings to keep track of where they are. It will be part of the Galaxy S21 pre-order bundle — if you commit to buying one of the new phones from now till Jan. 28th, you’ll get a SmartTag for free.

According to Samsung, this promotion will go on while supplies last, so it’s not clear yet how widely available these will be, but if you did want to buy them individually, they’ll be available for $30. That’s for the Bluetooth LE-based version. The company also told Engadget that “there will be different price points depending on which technology you get.” There will also be a Tag+ model that adds ultra wideband (UWB) and it will be available later this year.

Samsung also said the two models will differ in size as well, and that it plans to sell the product in multi packs or different combos based on the technology as UWB becomes more widely available. The company hasn’t shared many other details on the Galaxy Smart Tag, but it’s a fairly straightforward device. It’s likely that there will be an app or integration with Samsung’s One UI to help you track your stuff. Based on the pictures we’ve seen, the accessory looks chunkier than Tile trackers, too.

That’s really all we know so far, and we’ll likely have to wait for Samsung to release more information perhaps later this year to learn more. For now, it’ll be curious to see what benefits there are to getting a Galaxy Smart Tag over a Tile or the plethora of other Bluetooth trackers already available.

Catch up on all of the news from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event here.

In this article: s21event, samsung, galaxy s21, samsung galaxy s21, samsung galaxy tag, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: The Best of CES 2021 award winners

The Morning After: The Best of CES 2021 award winners

View
Google now owns Fitbit

Google now owns Fitbit

View
Philips Hue module turns any light switch into a smart switch

Philips Hue module turns any light switch into a smart switch

View
Jack Dorsey breaks his silence after Trump ban

Jack Dorsey breaks his silence after Trump ban

View
Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr