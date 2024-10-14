The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are back on sale at their lowest price yet

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones came out almost exactly a year ago and now Amazon is selling the Lunar Blue colorway for $329, which is $100 off the MSRP (other hues are full price). We saw this price last week for all four colors during Amazon's fall sale. Lunar Blue looks to be a limited edition, which could account for the discount, or it could just be Amazon's way of keeping the deals engines burning after the end of October Prime Day.

Engadget's Billy Steele reviewed these when they came out last October, awarding them a respectable 86. The difference between this Ultra version and Bose's standard QuietComfort headphones is the integration of Bose's version of spatial audio.

The design saw some changes too, with a single multifunction control instead of the three buttons to handle playback and mode functions. There's also a touch strip to adjust the volume. Some of the plastic was swapped out in favor of metal, and we found the comfort to be the same high level as with previous Bose cans — particularly for long listening sessions. And, of course, the active noise cancellation is still among the best you can get.

As for the Immersive Audio (the marquee feature) it's good sometimes. It works with all content — not just content created to support it, such as Dolby Atmos in Apple Music or Sony's 360 Reality Audio. But since it's relying on signal processing instead of specially engineered sounds, the results vary. Sometimes it sounds great, other times not so much. But thankfully, Bose has improved the audio all around, so even without the new feature, the sound is warmer and clearer than on the standard QCs.

In our guide to the best wireless headphones, we mention QuietComfort Ultra but point out that the $100 price jump from the standard QCs (our current ANC pick) isn't quite worth it, since the success of the spatial audio isn't consistent. But with this discount, the blue QC Ultra headphones are currently $20 cheaper than the originals. Could be a good day to go for the pricer/not pricier version.

