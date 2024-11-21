The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer is $70 off for Black Friday on Amazon

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Black Friday is usually the best time of the year to save on big-ticket items like smartphones, robot vacuums and even kitchen gear. To that end, one of our favorite air fryer toaster ovens has a steep discount right now. The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer has dropped to $280 in most colorways, which represents a savings of $70. The "Pro" model made it into our best air fryers guide, but this one is quite similar: it has 11 cooking functions and takes up a bit less counter space than the Pro version.

Breville’s Smart Oven Air Fryer has a long list of cooking functions: toast, bagel, broil, bake, roast, warm, pizza, air fry, reheat, cookies and slow cook. The oven uses five quartz heating elements known for quick and consistent heating. It uses algorithms to direct heat to where it’s needed most for each mode.

The oven uses “super convection” tech to reduce cooking time by up to 30 percent. It speeds up cooking by raising hotter air and sinking the cooler, less dense air. It supports a wide temperature range of 120 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

The appliance requires a decent amount of counter space: 18.9-inch wide x 15.9-inch deep x 10.9-inch high. But in return, you can squeeze in six slices of pizza or toast, a whole chicken or nine muffins. Breville’s oven has a smooth-looking brushed stainless steel texture, including snazzy-looking knobs and buttons and an interior light that automatically turns on at the cooking cycle’s end. (You can also flip it on manually.)

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.