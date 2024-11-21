The Echo Show 8 drops to a record low of $80 in this Amazon Black Friday deal

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Black Friday has arrived, which means Amazon’s smart displays are back on sale and significantly discounted. To start, the Echo Show 8 is $70 off its regular $150 price. That’s the cheapest Amazon has sold the Show 8 for since the company’s Prime Day sales event in July when the device hit a record low price. Amazon has also discounted the more affordable Echo Show 5. Right now, it’s on sale for $50, down from $90.

Both the Echo Show 8 and Show 5 have been on Engadget’s best smart displays list for years. Of the two, the former is the best pick for most people. The 8-inch screen is just large enough to make it easy to interact with the display, but not so big so as to make a device that hogs space on your bedside table. The fact the Show 8 will adapt the size of its user interface to how far away you are from it is icing on the cake.

The Show 8 is also a great choice if you want a smart display that’s great for video calling. Not only does its 13-megapixel camera offers great image quality, but Amazon has also included a feature that automatically frames your face and follows your movements. As you can imagine, it’s a useful feature to have if you want to move around while chatting with your friends and loved ones. When you’re not using the Show 8, there’s a physical camera cover to protect your privacy. I should also mention that the Show 8 is one of the better-sounding smart displays Engadget has tested, thanks to the inclusion of spatial audio and a room calibration feature.

As for the Echo Show 5, it’s a great option if space is limited on your desk or nightstand. It’s currently one of the smallest smart displays on the market. The inclusion of an ambient light sensor and tap-to-snooze features make for a great smart alarm clock. It can also work as a sunrise clock if you don’t want to be jarred from bed.

Either way, both the Show 8 and Show 5 are great smart display, especially when you can get them on sale like they are now.

