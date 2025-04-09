The Fitbit Charge 6 is 25 percent off right now

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The warm weather is here, which means saying goodbye to gym memberships and hello to exercising in the fresh air. Without machines measuring your progress, a fitness tracker can ensure you're staying on top of your workout. Now is a great time to pick on up, with the Fitbit Charge 6 down to $120 from $160.

This 25 percent discount brings our favorite fitness tracker down to its lowest price of 2025. We've given the Charge 6 this accolade thanks to features like a more accurate heart rate monitor and it's use of Bluetooth to pair with exercise machines (if you do miss the indoors). It also offers 20 different workout modes for tracking your exercises. Plus, Google, which owns Fitbit, allows for anyone with a YouTube Music premium subscription to skip and control music playback.

Fitbit Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker Get it now for 25 percent off. See at Amazon

Other perks of the Fitbit Charge 6 include using Fitbit Pay or Google Wallet for contactless payments and a great built-in GPS. The Fitbit 6 also offers seven days of battery life, much longer than the day or two you get with an Apple Watch (a much more complex device, but still).

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