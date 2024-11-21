The Google Pixel 9 Pro with 1TB of storage is $150 off for Black Friday

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Black Friday is really in the air now, and we got the deals to prove it. Google’s latest and greatest smartphone, the Pixel 9 Pro, is $150 off. This deal applies to 1TB version of the standard model. With the discount applied, the Pixel 9 Pro is $1,300. We're seeing various discounts on the beefy XL version as well, but they aren't super consistent. At the moment, the lowest price on the Pixel 9 Pro XL is $934.

That’s still a lot of money, but these are maxed out versions of Google’s most powerful phones. The latest iPhone 16 Pro models with a full 1TB of storage cost between $1,500 and $1,600. These Pixel handsets are also unlocked, so feel free to bring it to any carrier out there.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro easily made our list of the best smartphones in 2024, and this is especially true for those tied to the Android ecosystem. The camera features are outstanding, including the much-improved telephoto camera. We said the “Pixel camera is still the best smartphone camera” in our official review, and that holds true today.

The battery life is on point and the bright screen makes these phones a joy to use outdoors. The newly-adopted Tensor G4 chip even allows the phones run cooler than their predecessors. Both the Pixel 9 Pro and the XL are absolutely best-in-class smartphones, with access to all of the AI tomfoolery one would expect from a modern Google handset. Google Gemini is nearly-baked, while Apple Intelligence is about as half-baked as it gets.

On the downside, there’s the price. This is a serious investment, even with the discount. Also, 1TB of storage is a whole lot and in today’s world, with streaming and cloud storage, is likely overkill. However, avid shutterbugs could probably fill up that drive in no time flat.

