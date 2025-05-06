The MasterClass Mother’s Day sale takes half off annual subscriptions

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Mother's Day is this Sunday and the window to get presents delivered is dangerously close to shutting. But there are plenty of great subscription gifts to buy your mom, including a year of MasterClass. Even better, the learning site is currently running a Mother's Day sale — though you can also use it to pick up a subscription for yourself.

If you're not familiar, MasterClass offers video lessons by more than 200 experts everything from cooking to music. For Mother's Day, you can gift a 12 month Standard MasterClass subscription for $60, down from $120. This tier allows your mom to use MasterClass on one device, but doesn't include offline mode.

MasterClass MasterClass Mother's Day sale $60 $120 Give your mom 12 months of a MasterClass subscription for half off. See at MasterClass

There are two other tiers — also half off (or there about) during the sale. The Plus tier is down to $96 from $180 and offers two devices with the ability to watch videos while offline. Then there's the Premium level, which is available for $120, down from $240. It allows for six devices and offline mode. There's no clear end date for the sale, with the offer simply saying "ends soon."

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