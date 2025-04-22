The new Apple iPad A16 has dropped to a new low of $278

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The pink and yellow models of Apple's latest entry-level iPad with the A16 chip have just hit a new low of $278 at Amazon, down from the retail price of $349. Walmart is currently matching that discount for the tablet in pink. The other colors are still on sale, but for a lesser discount at $299. That's still $50 off and is available from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart. All discounts apply to the base configuration, which includes 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM.

Apple released the iPad A16 back in March, and we've since named it the budget pick in our iPad buying guide. It's not quite as refined or powerful as the iPad Air, as it's a bit slower for more involved tasks, and its non-laminated display has a harder time fending off glare. That said, it costs significantly less, and it's still more than enough tablet for the things most people do with an iPad. We gave it a score of 84 in our review.

Apple Apple iPad (A16, 128GB) $278 $349 Apple's brand new entry-level iPad with the A16 chip is cheaper than ever at Amazon — but only in pink or yellow. Other colors are still $50 off. See at Amazon

Apple didn't increase the price of this latest base iPad compared to the previous model, but it added 2GB of RAM, doubled the storage space and slotted in a more powerful chipset that's fast enough for most common tasks, including moderate gaming and lighter media editing. However, the iPad doesn't support Apple Intelligence — which may be a positive or negative, depending on your feelings about generative AI.

The build quality is still as solid as ever, while the battery lasts around 10 hours on a charge, depending on the tasks you carry out with it. On the downside, the accessory situation isn't ideal. It only supports the more basic USB-C and first-gen Apple Pencils, neither of which can charge wirelessly when you magnetically attach them to the tablet's side — instead, you'll need a USB-C cable and/or USB-C to Lightning adapter to juice those up. The Magic Keyboard support isn't great either, as the model that works with this base iPad is tough to stabilize on your lap.

Now, it's worth noting that the current iPad Air M3 is on sale for $100 off right now, too. That model is nearly identical in terms of size and weight, but adds the better antireflective screen, Apple Intelligence compatibility and support for the more robust Magic Keyboard add-on. But if those step-ups don't appeal to you — or, at least, aren't worth another $200 — the iPad A16 is still an ideal way to watch some movies while you're flying or to read the news without breaking the bank.

Check out our coverage of the best Apple deals for more discounts, and follow @EngadgetDeals on X for the latest tech deals and buying advice.