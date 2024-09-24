The Nintendo Switch OLED model is $50 off right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Fall is officially here, and it's time to get cozy on the couch with some tea and a portable game console. If you're looking for a new one or have yet to pick one up, check out the Nintendo Switch OLED. The device is currently on sale for $300, down from $350 — a 14 percent discount. The markdown is available on Woot for five days or until supplies last. Amazon owns Woot, so Prime members get free standard shipping (though Amazon's return policy doesn't apply).

The Nintendo Switch OLED came out in 2021 as a minor upgrade to the original 2017 model. We gave it an 89 in our review thanks to upgrades such as its 7-inch OLED screen, increased from 6.2 inches. It also touts a better battery life, with greater efficiency pushing its lifespan to about seven hours rather than four to five. Plus, its stand makes tabletop mode easier to use.

The big caveat here is that the Nintendo Switch 2 should — emphasis on should — be coming out soon. Rumors have circulated for years about the second-generation console, but multiple signs point to an announcement before the end of the month. This is all speculative, of course, so it's your choice whether to take this deal or wait and see what Nintendo might do. Keep in mind that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom does come out later this week.

