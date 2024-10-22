The Ring Stick Up Cam is back on sale for a record-low price

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

FAO bargain hunters: in case you happened to miss this deal when it was previously available, the Ring Stick Up Cam has dropped back down to a record-low price at Amazon. The camera is available for $55, which is $45 off of the $100 list price. The device fell to this price a couple of times in recent months, including in the lead up to the October edition of Prime Day.

The camera's name doesn't have anything to do with an old-fashioned heist. Instead, the "stick up" part refers to the fact you can position the camera just about anywhere. This is a model with a rechargeable battery, so you won't have to worry about figuring out how to hook it up to a power outlet.

You can keep an eye on the live 1080p camera feed using the Ring app or a compatible Echo device, such as the Echo Show. Two-way communication is available through those too. You'll get real-time notifications when the Stick Up Cam detects movement. There's the option to set up privacy zones for which the camera won't record or enable motion detection. In addition, there's a night vision mode. To store footage in the cloud, you'll need to subscribe to the Ring Protect Plan. This costs between $5 and $20 per month.

The latest Ring Battery Doorbell is on sale as well. This model only debuted in August but it has already dropped from $100 to a record low of $60 . Amazon says this iteration has a 23 percent improvement in battery life compared with the prior version. There's a pin-push mount that's said to make installation easier as well, while there's support for the Head-to-Toe HD video mode seen on other Ring cameras.

