Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The Ring Stick Up Cam is down to its lowest price yet
The security camera is $55, which is 45 percent off.
The Ring Stick Up Cam . That’s a discount of 45 percent and is the lowest price ever for the well-regarded security camera. Last time it got this low was Prime Day, but that was only available to Prime members. Now anyone can get in on the action.
This is a standard security camera, but it’s anything but bare-bones. It’s easily mountable to just about any surface and can be moved at will. It allows for two-way communication via a proprietary app or an Echo device like the Show. People can use these same methods to check in on the camera feed.
This is a record low price.
There are two versions of this security cam, and both are available with this sale. The only difference is how they are powered. One uses a removable battery pack and the other . Obviously, the one with the battery pack (as seen above) is easier to mount in a variety of different locations, as there’s no worrying about a nearby outlet. The plug-in version, however, will never run out of juice.
These cameras will record footage and put it all in the cloud, but only with a Ring Protect Plan subscription. The plans range from $5 to $20 per month. On the downside, the two security cams lack some of the features , so there’s no radar detection.
Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.