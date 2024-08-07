The Ring Stick Up Cam is down to its lowest price yet

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The Ring Stick Up Cam is on sale for $55 via Amazon . That’s a discount of 45 percent and is the lowest price ever for the well-regarded security camera. Last time it got this low was Prime Day, but that was only available to Prime members. Now anyone can get in on the action.

This is a standard security camera, but it’s anything but bare-bones. It’s easily mountable to just about any surface and can be moved at will. It allows for two-way communication via a proprietary app or an Echo device like the Show. People can use these same methods to check in on the camera feed.

There are two versions of this security cam, and both are available with this sale. The only difference is how they are powered. One uses a removable battery pack and the other plugs into a power source . Obviously, the one with the battery pack (as seen above) is easier to mount in a variety of different locations, as there’s no worrying about a nearby outlet. The plug-in version, however, will never run out of juice.

These cameras will record footage and put it all in the cloud, but only with a Ring Protect Plan subscription. The plans range from $5 to $20 per month. On the downside, the two security cams lack some of the features found with the Pro model , so there’s no radar detection.

