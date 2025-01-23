The Samsung Galaxy Ring is on sale for $120 off

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The Samsung Galaxy Ring is on sale for $280 via Amazon . This represents a discount of $120, though the promotion doesn't show up until checkout. Just pop the ring in your Amazon basket and start the checkout process to peep the discount.

We were fairly positive about Samsung's first smart ring in our official review , calling it "a surprisingly informative health-tracking device for those with compatible Samsung phones." We came away impressed by the comfort-forward design, which doesn't impede sleeping, writing that we "barely feel it" when trying to snooze. This is a boon for light sleepers.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Ring $280 $400 Head to checkout to see the discount. See at Amazon

The health-tracking metrics are on point, especially when you consider that there's a new software update that uses compatible SmartThings devices to create a "sleep environment report" that takes factors like temperature, humidity, air quality and light intensity into account. Samsung's app lets users adjust any connected devices to improve local conditions.

The major downside with the Galaxy Ring is the price, which has been somewhat alleviated by this sale. At least now it's slightly lower than the rival Oura Ring . This is a great wearable for those already tied into the Samsung ecosystem, but not the best fit for everyone else. Some of the features require a Samsung phone.

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