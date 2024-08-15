The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is over $100 off

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It has dropped to $389, which is the lowest price we've seen to date.

A good soundbar is one of the easiest ways to improve the audio quality of your home theater set up. As it happens the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), which is one of our favorite mid-range soundbars, is currently available for its best price to date (at least for a new and not refurbished model). It has dropped by $110 to $389 at Woot . That's 22 percent off the regular price, but bear in mind that the offer only applies to the white version.

The Sonos Beam does a bang-up job of delivering solid audio from your TV (or music or podcast service). It delivers impressive sound for its size, even if it lacks upward-firing speakers. While the first Beam lacked Dolby Atmos support, Sonos made sure to include it this time around. That makes a world of difference, even if Sony is relying on audio processing tech to simulate the Dolby Atmos experience, which traditionally requires upward-firing speakers.

We gave the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) a score of 88 in our review . One of the main downsides is that it only has one HDMI port. That means you won't be able to connect a games console or set-top box to the soundbar directly. You'll also need an adapter to use it with an older TV that has an optical jack.

Otherwise, the Beam is a great soundbar option. It's a cinch to set up and, as you might imagine, it connects to other Sonos speakers to easily help you build out a whole-home audio setup.

The soundbar works with many major music streaming services too, such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Annoyingly, the latter doesn't play nicely with Apple Music on the soundbar, but Sonos' own voice assistant supports the streaming service. Despite the trade-offs, you should be able to find some kind of voice assistant and music streaming service that works.

