The Udemy New Year sale drops prices on online tech courses to under $10

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Udemy

Udemy is kicking off the New Year with huge price cuts on its entire catalog of online learning courses — and that means it's a better time than ever to jump in on learning new skills to add a few bullet points to your resume. Udemy is one of the foremost sources for learning about everything from web development to IT, coding, AI and even softer skills, like business communication. The site and its diverse selection of courses is trusted and used by companies like Samsung, Vimeo, P&G, and Cisco. The courses are all done online, they're comprehensive with guided instruction, assignments, quizzes and even resources for continuous practice so you can hone your newfound talent.

Udemy Udemy 15 140 Udemy courses, such as Microsoft Excel – Excel from Beginner to Advanced, are on sale for up to 89 percent off. See at Udemy

If you or someone you know is looking to brush up on their Microsoft Excel skills — maybe learn useful tips to simplify the job (and impress the boss with how much time you save!) — check out Microsoft Excel – Excel from Beginner to Advanced. It's currently on sale for just $15, or 89% off its usual $140 price. More than 1.5 million people have taken this course, and more than 460,000 reviewers give it a solid 4.7-star rating. Offered in 17 languages, you'll learn how to create and manage professional Microsoft Excel spreadsheets while also mastering useful efficiency functions you probably didn't even know were there. Once you discover that you can automate repetitive tasks and analyze spreadsheets with a few clicks, you'll be easing yourself all the way to that 15-minute coffee break instead of manually cutting and pasting columns and formulas.

Offered to employees by companies like Nasdaq and Eventbrite, one reviewer who took this best-selling course singles out how the instructor uses real-world examples to make everything click. "The bite-sized modules made it easy to follow," adds another, "and the instructor was absolutely fantastic — clear, engaging, and so knowledgeable." Many call this Excel course a "game-changer" if you're looking to master your Excel skills. From VPs to the office assistant, everyone will find value in this course that will let you add another useful skill to your list.

Meanwhile, if copywriting isn't your forte, consider a course like The Complete AI-Powered Copywriting Course & ChatGPT Course — currently just $13, or 87 percent off its usual $100 price. This isn't going to turn you into someone who can pen Pulitzer Prize-winning prose. But you'll gain the necessary tools to improve your writing so it's free from grammatical errors and sounds more professional than you might be able to compose without a little bit of help. The course includes 26.5 hours of on-demand video through 187 lectures about everything from content marketing to social media tips for copywriting and how to use ChatGPT and Gemini to your benefit. There's a practice test, assignments, and 193 downloadable resources to keep the content and practical steps fresh in your head. You can get through the entire thing in 26.5 hours, perfect to do one hour a day for a month, or a couple hours every week to fast-track through it.

With a 4.7-star rating from almost 2,000 reviewers and nearly 120,000 people who have taken the course, you'll get a lot out of this one. "Highly recommended course for [those] who want to learn social media planning, content & reels writing," says one graduate. "This course delivers high-quality content and practical skills that have already improved my work," adds another.

The best thing about these courses and others from Udemy is that they are tailored towards everyone from beginners to experts. You can find courses that cover a topic from the basics to more advanced or select something you feel is best suited to your current skill level and work your way up. With the savings you'll find this year, you can sign up for a few courses and take them at your leisure, slowly building experience and insight that you'll find valuable in this job, right through to the next.

Just be sure to peruse the catalog and make your choice soon. This New Year deal runs through January 10, 2025.