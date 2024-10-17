The USB-C Apple Pencil drops to a new all-time low of $65

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

While iPads are cheaper and much handier to carry around than MacBooks, you often need an extra iPad accessory or two to make them as useful. While an attachable keyboard can be great for anyone with a writing job (hello!) an Apple pencil is critical for everything from studying to designing. Thankfully, it's cheaper than ever to get the budget option with the USB-C Apple Pencil on sale for $65, down from $79. The 18 percent discount brings the accessory to $5 less than its Prime Day price.

Apple released its USB-C Pencil in late 2023 as a cheaper option than its counterparts, the second generation Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil Pro. This Pencil is compatible with all iPads with a USB-C port and offers the hover feature when using an M2 iPad Air or the iPad Pro. It also has some great perks like low latency, tilt sensitivity and pixel-perfect accuracy. However, it doesn't have pressure sensitivity like its fellow Apple Pencils.

