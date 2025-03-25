These Anker chargers and power banks are up to 20 percent off in the Amazon Spring Sale

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Anker makes some of the best power banks on the market and debuted a few great options earlier this year. That included Anker's Laptop Power Bank, a 25,000mAh portable charger with triple 100W USB-C ports and one USB port. Well, currently, that charger is on sale for $88, down from $110 — a 20 percent discount — as part of Amazon's Spring Sale.

The new power bank, available in Black and Silver, comes with two USB-C cables and can charge four devices simultaneously. It works with laptops, smartphones, cameras, gaming consoles and more. For example, it can charge an MacBook Air with an M3 chip to 50 percent in 33 minutes. It can also get an iPhone 16 to the same level in just 25 minutes. Plus, its display shows the battery's health and temperature, along with output and input wattage.

Anker Anker Laptop Power Bank Get it now for 20 percent off. See at Amazon

Anker's 140W four-port wall charger is also discounted for Amazon's Spring Sale. You can pick it up right now for $77, down from $90. It offers a display that tracks power usage for each port, fast-charge status and temperature. Plus, it has something Anker refers to as an "odometer," tracking lifetime usage hour by hour.