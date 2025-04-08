This Apple TV+ deal ends soon: Get three months of access for only $9

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If you've been waiting for the right time to try Apple TV+, now may be your best shot. You can snag three months of access to one of our favorite streaming services for only $9. But the deal ends today, so you only have a bit more time to grab it.

Apple TV+ includes highly rated original series like Ted Lasso, Severance, Slow Horses, For All Mankind, Foundation and Silo, alongside new arrivals The Studio and Dope Thief. Apple's films include the 2022 Best Picture winner CODA, as well as Blitz, Killers of the Flower Moon and Tetris.

Apple's shows won 10 Emmy Awards in 2024, including a Slow Horses victory for outstanding writing in a drama series. Although its films weren't up for anything at this year's Oscars, it received 13 nominations in 2024, including Best Picture nods for Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon.

Apple Apple TV+ (three months) $9 $30 Watch shows like Ted Lasso and Severance for only $3 monthly. See at Apple

Both new and qualified returning subscribers (those who haven't been subscribed for the past 30 days) are eligible for this deal. You also must sign up via Apple directly and not through a third-party provider or your mobile wireless provider. If you don't want to pay full price after three months, just remember to cancel before the renewal date.

Check out our coverage of the best streaming deals for more discounts, and follow @EngadgetDeals on X for the latest tech deals and buying advice.