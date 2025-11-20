This Black Friday deal brings the DJI Neo drone down to $159

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The DJI Neo drone is on sale for $159 as part of the Black Friday deals across the web. This is 20 percent off and represents a record low price. It's a heck of a deal, given that the original asking price is nearly $200. There's just one caveat. The price is only for Amazon Prime members.

The DJI Neo was recently pushed off our list of the best drones in favor of the newer Neo 2, but the original is still a fantastic, budget-friendly option. We called it the "best $200 drone ever made" in our official review, and with good reason. It's quick, ultra-maneuverable and beginner-friendly. The learning curve here isn't that steep.

It boasts four propeller guards, for safety, and the built-in 4K camera certainly gets the job done. It's extremely light, weighing just 135 grams. This makes it easy to transport, sure, but also means that the Neo is exempt from drone license requirements.

This version doesn't ship with a dedicated controller, though there is a combo pack for that, but that doesn't really matter here. The Neo can be maneuvered by hand gestures, human voice, mobile app or standard RC controller.