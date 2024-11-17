This Breville Smart Oven air fryer is 20 percent off for Black Friday

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A version of one of our favorite air fryer toaster ovens is still on sale for one of the best prices we've seen. The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer, which has 11 cooking functions and takes up less counter space than the pricier "Pro" model, is available for $70 off. The appliance will usually set you back $350, but this Black Friday deal brings the brushed stainless steel mode down to $280. The Pro model, the one we tested for our air fryer buying guide, is also on sale for $300, or $100 off.

Breville's Smart Oven Air Fryer has a long list of cooking functions: toast, bagel, broil, bake, roast, warm, pizza, air fry, reheat, cookies and slow cook. The oven uses five quartz heating elements known for quick and consistent heating. It uses algorithms to direct heat to where it's needed most for each mode.

The oven uses "super convection" tech to reduce cooking time by up to 30 percent. It speeds up cooking by raising hotter air and sinking the cooler, less dense air. It supports a wide temperature range of 120 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Breville Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer $280 $350 Save $80 for Black Friday on the brushed stainless steel model. See at Amazon

The appliance requires a decent amount of counter space: 18.9-inch wide x 15.9-inch deep x 10.9-inch high. But in return, you can squeeze in six slices of pizza or toast, a whole chicken or nine muffins. Breville's oven has a smooth-looking brushed stainless steel texture, including snazzy-looking knobs and buttons and an interior light that automatically turns on at the cooking cycle's end. (You can also flip it on manually.)

Breville makes some of our favorite cooking gear, from air fryers to immersion blenders to coffee machines, but their devices are on the high end of the price spectrum. Black Friday typically brings decent sales on all things kitchen tech, and we're seeing some good ones on other Breville gear right now, like the Creatista Plus Nespresso coffee machine for $405.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.