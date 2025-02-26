This DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro bundle is cheaper than ever

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo bundle is on sale via Amazon for $369 . This is 18 percent off and represents a record low price, as the normal cost is $449. The bundle includes the well-regarded Action 5 Pro camera, a trio of rechargeable batteries, a protective frame, a lens cover, an extension rod and more.

We heaped praise on the Osmo Action 5 Pro camera in our official review , calling it "a worthy GoPro rival." The battery life here is next-level, allowing for over two hours of use when shooting 4K 60p video and four hours when shooting in 1080p. Again, this bundle comes with three batteries, which means twelve full hours of continuous shooting in 1080p. That's a whole lot of ski jumps or whatever.

There's also 47GB of internal storage, in addition to a microSD slot. Most action cameras don't even have internal storage, so this is a much-appreciated upgrade. The Action 5 Pro is lightweight and waterproof down to 66 feet. There's a waterproof case that extends this limit to 200 feet, but that doesn't ship with this particular bundle.

As for the actual footage, we found it to be serviceable, but thought the color was slightly oversaturated. The video is also a bit less sharp than what's produced with rival cameras. Other than these minor nitpicks, however, this is a near-perfect action camera, and those accessories sure sound useful.

The Adventure Combo isn't the only bundle on sale right now, though it is the best value. The Essential and Standard bundles are also on sale, at $319 and $329 respectively.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.