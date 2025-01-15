This Dyson cordless stick vacuum is half off right now

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We recommend several Dyson models in our guide to the best cordless vacuums . While the Digital Slim isn't on the list per se, it's still an option perhaps worth considering if you're in the market for a new vacuum — not least because that model is half off right now. You can snap it up from both Amazon and Dyson directly for $250.

This isn't quite a record low price for this model. The Dyson Digital Slim was $270 off for Black Friday back in November. Still, half off is a decent deal by just about any metric.

Dyson A lightweight Dyson cordless stick vacuum is currently half off. You can snap up the Digital Slim for $250 right now. See at Amazon

At 4.4 pounds, the Dyson Digital Slim cordless stick vacuum is about a third lighter than the company's popular V11 model. That should make it relatively easier to handle.

On the downside, the Digital Slim will run for about 40 minutes on a single charge. That means it's probably best suited for smaller homes. That said, there is an LCD display that shows how much battery life is left, so you shouldn't be caught unaware before it runs out of juice. The Digital Slim offers three power modes so you can balance power and runtime.

The vacuum has a capacity of 0.1 gallons and there's a no-touch emptying mechanism. It also turns into a handheld with a single click for those hard-to-reach places and to help with cleaning the couch or your car. Dyson says the vacuum has a fully sealed, whole machine filtration system that captures dust and seals in 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

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