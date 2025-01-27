Three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs only $34 right now

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Life can be really hard and sometimes all we want is to sink onto the couch, turn our brains off and play game after game. That's part of the reason we're such big fans of the Xbox Ultimate Game Pass, which offers access to hundreds of Xbox and PC games all for one monthly price.

Well, right now, you can get a three-month Xbox Ultimate Game Pass for just $34, down from $50. The 32 percent discount means it's a few dollars shy of its December deal, but it's still a great offer. You can shop the sale at Woot for the next two days or until it sells out.

Speaking of deals, Woot is also running a sale on lots of gaming items, such as the 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard — down to $60 from $100 — and the 8Bitdo Ultimate 3-mode Controller for Xbox — down to $40 from $70. Then there's games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which is down to $40 from $60, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is available for $45, down from $70.

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