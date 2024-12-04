It’s the last day to get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $29

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For the next three months, I plan on staying as warm and cozy as possible, tucked away watching movies, reading books and playing games. If you're also doing the latter, a soon-to-be-expired deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can help.

Woot currently has a three-month digital code for the game service for $34, but you can use the code GAMEPASS at checkout to get an additional $5 off, bringing the final price down to $29 (before tax). The deal runs through the end of the day today, December 13, and just note that there is a limit of one coupon use per customer.

Game Pass Ultimate is one of our favorite Xbox accessories and gives you the opportunity to try out titles you may have never played. Xbox Game Pass is a good deal with or without a sale, though we'll take the happily discount happily. It gives you access to hundreds of Xbox and PC games. You can play games the day they come out and play online multiplayer through your PC, Xbox or the cloud. If you're not picking this up for yourself, consider it a good gift for the gamer in your life who already has all of the hardware they could ever need.

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