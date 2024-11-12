The best gifts for gamers in 2024

With the popularity of multiplayer games, you may want to consider gifting your friend or family member a gaming headset, especially if you share the same household. For an affordable option that features a clean sound signature that’s tuned for first-person shooters, it’s hard to go wrong with the Drop and Epos PC38X.

Epos may not be a household name, but most people have definitely heard of Sennheiser. The former came out of the latter, and that should tell you what to expect from the PC38X. It’s a headset that has more in common with classic headphones like the HD600 than its gaming peers. An open-back design helps the PC38X produce an immersive sound stage that can give users an edge in games like Valorant and Call of Duty: Warzone. The built-in microphone is one of the best ones you’ll find on a gaming headset at this price. It’s a wired headset too, meaning there’s no need to worry about battery life and compatibility. Notably, Drop frequently sells the PC38X below its usual $180 price. — I.B.