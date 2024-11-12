Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best gifts for gamers in 2024
Or how to find something for someone who already has every game they could ever want.
This year may not go down as one of the best years in gaming like 2023 did, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t a lot of great new releases. Between titles like Astro Bot and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, there were plenty of games to keep even the most dedicated of gamers busy in 2024. And if you’re shopping for one, especially as a non-gamer, it can be tricky to navigate what’s worth buying. Don’t worry, Engadget is here to help. We guarantee this gift guide will help you find something for your game-loving friend or loved one.
If you’re buying a gift for someone who primarily plays games on their phone, consider treating them to the best mobile gamepad on the market. At $100, the Backbone One is pricey, but it easily surpasses competitors like the Razer Kishi in build quality. It also comes with a surprisingly robust companion app that makes capturing screenshots and clips a breeze. Each new Backbone One controller also comes with complimentary access to services like Xbox Game Pass, giving owners a few different ways to add to their game library. — Igor Bonifacic, Senior Reporter
Read more: The best mobile game controllers
The Ultimate Controller from 8BitDo truly lives up to its name. It’s a sleek and responsive wireless gamepad that works with PC, Steam Deck and Switch, and it costs just $70. The Ultimate Controller has Hall effect joysticks and triggers, haptic feedback, two back paddles and a toggle to swap between Bluetooth and 2.4g connections. It also comes with a charging stand and is customizable through PC, Android and iOS apps, allowing players to adjust the sensitivity of the triggers and sticks, modify vibration intensity, remap buttons and create swappable profiles. This is the last controller that any PC, Steam Deck or Switch player needs. — Jessica Conditt, Senior Reporter
We’re huge fans of the Playdate here at Engadget, and I think it should be easy to see why. After two years, this cute little handheld has one of the most unique and charming game libraries out there. But you don’t even have to buy your loved one any games to go with it. The Playdate comes with 24 free games, and some of them count among the best the system has to offer. If your friend or family member is the sort of gamer who has it all, the Playdate could be just the right gift for them. — I.B.
Read more: The best gaming handhelds
When USB-C ports are practically everywhere but our wireless console controllers are still fizzling out of power at the worst time, this is a no-brainer upgrade for most gamers. Besides your Xbox Wireless Controller, or PlayStation DualSense, a long, hardy USB-C cable can charge VR headsets, headphones, your smartphone and even a Nintendo Switch, if connected to a powerful enough power adapter. With three meters of range, this Anker cable should reach your couch from most places. It’s compatible with high wattages and comes with the company’s lifetime guarantee. — Mat Smith, UK Bureau Chief
If you’re buying a gift for someone who already owns a Switch, there’s a good chance they’ll appreciate more storage for their handheld. A previous version of this guide recommended Switch-specific microSD cards from SanDisk, but the company’s reputation for reliability and customer service isn’t what it used to be, and the reality is that any UHS-1 compatible microSD card that offers transfer speeds of at least 60 MB/s will do. For those set on going with a well-known brand name, Samsung’s Evo Select series meets all of Nintendo’s compatibility requirements and they’re affordable too, with the 512GB model frequently priced at less than $40. — I.B.
Read more: The best microSD cards
With the popularity of multiplayer games, you may want to consider gifting your friend or family member a gaming headset, especially if you share the same household. For an affordable option that features a clean sound signature that’s tuned for first-person shooters, it’s hard to go wrong with the Drop and Epos PC38X.
Epos may not be a household name, but most people have definitely heard of Sennheiser. The former came out of the latter, and that should tell you what to expect from the PC38X. It’s a headset that has more in common with classic headphones like the HD600 than its gaming peers. An open-back design helps the PC38X produce an immersive sound stage that can give users an edge in games like Valorant and Call of Duty: Warzone. The built-in microphone is one of the best ones you’ll find on a gaming headset at this price. It’s a wired headset too, meaning there’s no need to worry about battery life and compatibility. Notably, Drop frequently sells the PC38X below its usual $180 price. — I.B.
After more than two decades of iteration, it’s hard to find a fault with Microsoft’s Xbox controllers. The latest Series X/S version refines a design that was already excellent with the Xbox One, but it lacks customization. That’s something Microsoft’s Elite Wireless controller corrects. The Series 2 model comes with six different thumbsticks, four separate paddles and a set of two d-pads. With all those components included, even the most discerning players should be able to tune the controller to their liking.
In fact, the Xbox Elite Controller has been so popular for Microsoft, that Sony came out with its own customizable gamepad, the DualSense Edge, earlier this year. If your friend or loved one primarily plays games on a PlayStation 5, the Edge would make for a great gift, just as long as they’re not a stickler for battery life. — I.B.
For years I’ve recommended the Logitech G305 in our holiday gift guides, and would have again this year if not for the fact Logitech finally released something of a successor. The new Lightspeed 309 is only $30 more than the G305, but offers plenty of reasons to upgrade. There’s the inclusion of Logitech’s latest Hero 25K sensor and hybrid optical switches, and it only weighs 86 grams and can last about 270 hours on a single AA battery. Oh, and did I mention it offers both Bluetooth and wireless connectivity? All of those features make the G309 a great gaming mouse that is also great for regular laptop use. — I.B.
If you’re feeling particularly generous this holiday season, I guarantee buying them a Steam Deck OLED will have them thinking of you for years to come. With its HDR-capable OLED display and improved battery life, Valve’s handheld is the best way to play one’s Steam library on the go.
Since buying one for myself, the Steam Deck OLED has become my preferred way of playing indies and older games. Yeah, it’s big, but the Steam Deck OLED has so much going for it. So much so I wouldn’t consider the ROG Ally X or any Windows-based handheld over it; Valve’s software support is simply unmatched. And don’t worry about buying a device that’s a year old now. Valve has said it won’t refresh the current model until there’s a generational leap in handheld processing power. — I.B.
Read more: The best gaming handhelds
Every year, I’ve recommended at least one book from Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier and this year is no different. If the gamer in your life grew up with Blizzard’s games like I did, Schreier’s latest, Play Nice: The Rise, Fall and Future of Blizzard Entertainment, is an essential read. As the title suggests, it offers a behind-the-scenes look at the studio’s history, including its recent low period under Activision. Often, Play Nice can be a frustrating read as Schreier recounts the releases that could have been had management made better decisions, but after finishing the book, I was left with an even greater appreciation of the people who had made some of my favorite games. — I.B.
This one’s for the PC and Xbox players out there. The Wolverine V3 Pro introduces Hall effect joysticks for the first time in a Razer gamepad, and it’s also the company’s first fully wireless controller for Xbox consoles. This is a top-tier controller with extra bumpers for claw-grip players, an eight-way floating D-pad and Viper mouse switches in its four back paddles. Its face buttons are microswitches in a rubberized membrane and they have a 0.65mm actuation distance — basically, they’re quick and clicky. It connects wirelessly via a USB dongle with a 2.4GHz connection, or wired with a 1000Hz polling rate. The Wolverine V3 Pro was designed with esports and high-skill competitive play in mind, and it costs $200. — J.C.
The iam8bit storefront is a wonderland of fabulous products for gamers and geeks of all kinds, so a gift card is always going to be a hit. Iam8bit offers collector’s editions of popular indie video games, plus art prints, posters, shirts, pins and vinyl based on anime, sci-fi, fantasy and game franchises. The company is a major reason video game vinyl is such a big market nowadays — iam8bit minted its first record in 2010 and it hasn’t slowed down since. If you’re looking for a gift for the gamer or anime fan on your list, this is your best bet. — J.C.
When your JoyCons aren’t cutting it, but you still want to play your Switch on the go, get CRKD’s Nitro Deck. With beefed up ergonomics, more substantial trigger keys, and a relocated USB charging port that makes more sense, this is how you should play your Switch.
There’s also a more substantial kickstand than the Switch’s built-in option and customizable rear button paddles that you can program to make games like Fortnite and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom easier to handle. You’ll also be banishing JoyCon drift, as the Nitro Deck’s sticks use Hall Effect sensors meaning there’s next-to-no physical wear, no matter how many hours you sink into Balatro or Hades. It also helps that it comes in a delightful bright purple colorway reminiscent of the Gamecube. — M.S.
Even if your friend or loved one is an avid gamer, I’m going to go ahead and say there’s a good chance they haven’t played Tunic (available on Steam, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch). I can’t think of a game that has stayed with me the way it has over the last few years. I could go on about Tunic’s art direction, music and gameplay, but what makes it so special is the way it makes you feel when you figure out its most devious puzzles. I’m being purposefully vague because saying too much would rob Tunic of its magic. When you give the game to your friend or loved one, make sure you tell them to try to solve it on their own. They’ll thank you later. — I.B.
Read more: The best PS5 games
Check out the rest of our gift ideas here.